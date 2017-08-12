Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pirates

Gregory Polanco hurt again in Pirates' loss to Blue Jays
Rob Biertempfel | Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017, 4:06 p.m.
Pirates second baseman Josh Harrison fails to make the tag as Toronto's Jose Bautista makes it to third from first on a single by teammate Justin Smoak in the first inning Saturday.

TORONTO — For the second game in a row, the Pirates lost one of their starting outfielders to a leg injury.

Gregory Polanco injured his left hamstring in the fifth inning of Saturday's 7-2 loss against the Toronto Blue Jays. His status is listed as day-to-day.

This is the third time this season Polanco has been hobbled by his left hamstring. It landed him on the 10-day disabled list in mid-May and again July 22.

On Friday, Polanco took a hard foul ball off his right foot. Scans that night turned up no fractures, and he was cleared to play Saturday.

Center fielder Andrew McCutchen was not in the lineup Saturday after tweaking his left knee the night before. Before the game, acting manager Tom Prince did not say if McCutchen was available as a defensive replacement or pinch-hitter.

When Polanco left the game, he was replaced by Sean Rodriguez.

In his major league debut, right-hander Chris Rowley held the Pirates to one run on five hits in 51⁄3 innings.

Rowley began this season at Double-A and was called up after pitching in just 10 games (six starts) at Triple-A. The first big leaguer to come out of the U.S. Military Academy in West Point, N.Y., Rowley missed two seasons of minor league ball while he fulfilled his Army commitment.

“A great story,” Prince said before the game. “I love it. He served his county, now he's getting his life's dream.”

Prince paused and smiled.

“I wish ill will on nobody, but I'd like to beat him today.”

The loss went to right-hander Trevor Williams, who worked six innings and yielded four runs (three earned) on four hits. He walked four and struck out seven.

A leadoff walk in the first inning turned into the Blue Jays' first run. Jose Bautista went to third base on Justin Smoak's single and scored on Steve Pearce's grounder.

The Pirates tied it in the second. Josh Bell tripled to left and scored when Jordy Mercer whacked a pitch that was up and out of the zone for a two-out single.

Williams scuffled through a 28-pitch second inning and let the Blue Jays regain the lead.

Kevin Pillar was hit by a pitch. With two outs, Rob Refsnyder singled. Bautista checked his swing — barely — on a 3-2 sinker in the dirt to load the bases.

Williams got ahead 0-2 against Josh Donaldson, then missed low on four straight pitches. Pillar scored on the walk.

In the fifth, Bautista glared at Williams after being plunked on the back. Donaldson followed with a blooper into shallow right field.

After the ball fell for a single, Polanco scooped it and immediately limped toward the Pirates' dugout. After being briefly examined on the field by head athletic trainer Todd Tomczyk, Polanco went to the clubhouse.

Williams struck out Smoak and walked Pearce. Pinch-hitter Kendrys Morales rolled what could have been an double-play grounder to short. Smoak was forced at second, but Adam Frazier threw wildly to first base. Bautisa and Donaldson scored.

A throwing error by third baseman Josh Harrison let two more runs score in the seventh.

Mercer hit a solo homer in the ninth.

Rob Biertempfel is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at rbiertempfel@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BiertempfelTrib.

