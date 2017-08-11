Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pirates

Pirates minor league report: Friday, Aug. 11, 2017

Tribune-Review | Friday, Aug. 11, 2017, 11:51 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

INDIANAPOLIS (Triple-A, 65-53) beat Syracuse (Nationals), 2-1. C Elias Diaz (.262) went 3 for 3 with an RBI. CF Danny Ortiz went 2 for 4 with a run and the Indians' other RBI. Tyler Glasnow (8-0, 1.57) got the win, pitching seven innings, allowing one earned run with 11 strikeouts.

Next: Saturday vs. Syracuse, 7:05 p.m.

ALTOONA (Double-A, 60-56) lost to Trenton (Yankees), 6-5. LF Anderson Feliz (.240) had a triple and three RBIs for the Curve. 3B Wyatt Mathisen (.288) hit his fifth homer. Alex McRae (9-5, 3.73) took the loss, giving up 11 hits and six earned runs in 4 23 innings.

Next: Saturday vs. Trenton, 4:30 p.m. (double-header)

BRADENTON (High-A, 62-52) lost Charlotte (Rays), 6-1. 2B Mitchell Tolman went 2 for 4 and had the lone RBI. CF Casey Hughston (.246) went 2 for 3 with two singles and a run scored. SP Pedro Vasquez (9-6, 3.01 ERA) took the loss, pitching five innings, giving up three earned runs with one strikeout.

Next: Saturday vs. Charlotte, 6:30 p.m.

WEST VIRGINIA (Low-A, 55-59) lost to Hagerstown (Nationals), 7-0. RF Clark Eagan (.267) extended his hit streak to six games, going 1 for 4 with a single. 1B Albert Baur (.283) and LF Ryan Nagle (.283) added a base hits. SP Eduardo Vera (5-6, 3.50 ERA) took the loss, pitching 4 23 innings, giving up seven runs, six earned, with four strikeouts.

Next: Saturday at Hagerstown, 6:05 p.m.

WEST VIRGINIA (Short Season-A, 31-20) beat Aberdeen (Orioles), 6-3 in a game shortened to eight innings. DH Tristan Gray (.280) hit a two-run double to highlights a four-run seventh inning. RF Bligh Madris (.304) had two hits and drove in two runs. Reliever Adam Oiler (3-2, 1.24) gave up one earned run in two innings to get the win.

Next: Saturday at Aberdeen, 6:05 p.m.

Independent

WASHINGTON (Frontier League, 40-35) beat Joliet, 7-3. Brailin Jackson (.285) hit his 14th homer and had three RBIs. James Harris (.304) had two hits and a pair of RBIs. A Burns (4-1, 3.20) gave up three earned runs in six innings to get the win.

Next: Saturday at Joliet, 6:05 p.m.

