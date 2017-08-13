Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pirates

Pirates notebook: NL Central foes fill upcoming schedule
Rob Biertempfel | Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017, 6:39 p.m.
Getty Images
Pirates starting pitcher Trevor Williams and catcher Francisco Cervelli watch as the Cubs' Anthony Rizzo greets teammate Ben Zobrist (left) as Zobrist scores the first run of the game in the fourth inning July 7, 2017 at Wrigley Field in Chicago.
Pirates center fielder Andrew McCutchen catches a ball hit by the Cubs' Ben Zobrist during the first inning Saturday, July 8, 2017, in Chicago.
Getty Images
Pirates starter Gerrit Cole pitches against the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday, June 24, 2017.

Updated 50 minutes ago

TORONTO — Going into Sunday's games, the gap in the NL Central between the first-place St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs and the fourth-place Pirates was just three games. The Milwaukee Brewers were two back.

“It's always a dogfight in this division,” second baseman Josh Harrison said. “Gotta keep plugging away.”

Thirty-four of the Pirates' next 38 games will be against division foes. Is it time for things to start shaking out?

“It very well could be,” manager Clint Hurdle said. “It's one of the best times of the season when you're engaged. I love the fact that it's this tightly packed.”

The Pirates have won 11 of their past 16 games against NL Central teams, including a four-game sweep of the Brewers at PNC Park on July 17-20.

After an off day, the Pirates will open a two-game set against the Brewers on Tuesday.

Cutch returns

Andrew McCutchen returned to the lineup Sunday, two days after tweaking his left knee.

To save him from having to chase fly balls on the Rogers Centre's artificial turf, McCutchen was used as the designated hitter.

“I think I'll be all right,” said McCutchen, who got electrical stimulation treatment and tested his knee in agility drills before the game.

Hurdle returns, too

Hurdle rejoined the team after missing two games to attend Don Baylor's funeral in Austin, Texas. The list of MLB notables who attended included Rod Carew, Frank Robinson, Tony LaRussa and Joe Torre.

“A large group of people who came to honor a really good man,” Hurdle said. “Members of so many organizations. The networking of people he touched really showed up at the church.”

Rob Biertempfel is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at rbiertempfel@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BiertempfelTrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.