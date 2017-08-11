Pirates' Andrew McCutchen leaves game vs. Blue Jays with injury

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

TORONTO — Andrew McCutchen took himself out of the Pirates' game against the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday with an apparent left-leg injury.

After hitting an RBI double in the third inning, McCutchen was at second base with two outs. After a called strike to David Freese, McCutchen lunged back to the bag and grabbed his left knee.

McCutchen immediately signaled the dugout that he was in pain and limped off the field.

There was no immediate word on the nature of McCutchen's injury or his status.

The Rogers Centre has artificial turf, which can take a toll on players' knees. On Thursday, McCutchen said he was not concerned about playing on that surface.

“I don't care about the turf,” McCutchen said. “It's all about the ballpark. It's a hitters' ballpark. That's cool. I'm ready for that.”

McCutchen is batting .289 with an .899 OPS. He has hit safely in nine of his past 12 games and on Tuesday smacked his team-leading 23rd home run of the season.

Rob Biertempfel is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at rbiertempfel@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BiertempfelTrib.