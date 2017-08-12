Pirates' Polanco leaves game with leg injury

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

TORONTO — An apparent left leg injury forced Pirates right fielder Gregory Polanco to leave Saturday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays.

In the fifth inning, Polanco tried to run down Josh Donaldson's blooper into shallow right. The ball fell for a single and, after scooping it, Polanco hobbled toward the dugout.

After being briefly examined on the field by head athletic trainer Todd Tomczyk, Polanco went to the dugout.

On Friday, Polanco took a hard foul ball off his right foot. Scans turned up no fractures and he was cleared to play on Saturday.

Andrew McCutchen, who said his knee “cramped” during the game on Friday, was not in the starting lineup on Saturday. The Pirates did not say before Saturday's game whether McCutchen was heathy enough to pinch-hit or be a defensive replacement.

When Polanco left the game, he was replaced by Sean Rodriguez.

Rob Biertempfel is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at rbiertempfel@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BiertempfelTrib.