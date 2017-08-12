Pirates pregame: McCutchen's knee keeps him out of lineup

TORONTO — Andrew McCutchen (knee) took some swings in the indoor batting cage this morning, but is not in the lineup today. McCutchen tweaked his left knee -- he said it felt “like a cramp” last night while taking a secondary lead off second base. He is walking without a limp and he said last night that he did not require an MRI exam.

Scans of Gregory Polanco's right foot, which absorbed a foul ball last night, showed no fracture. He's in the lineup.

WILLIAMS ON A ROLL

All hail the rookie righty with the big, bushy beard. Over his past nine starts, Trevor Williams is 2-1 with a 3.21 ERA. That's the lowest ERA among NL rookies and the second-best ERA by any rookie in the majors (behind the Angels' Parker Bridwell, 2.98) over that stretch.

In his last outing, Williams surrendered only one hit over seven scoreless innings vs the Tigers. George Kontos and Juan Nicasio each tossed a scoreless, hitless inning. It was the Pirates' first one-hitter since June 4, 2014 (at the Padres), and the first one-hitter they won since April 17, 2013 (vs. the Cardinals).

FAKE GRASS

Last night marked the Pirates' first game on artificial turf since a three-game set vs. the Rays on June 23-25, 2014 at brutally ugly Tropicana Field in Tampa. It snapped their run of 523 games on grass.

AROUND THE HORN

McCutchen's third-inning double last night was his 525th extra-base hit, which moved him into seventh place on the franchise list. He also played in his 1,303rd game, which moved him past Al Oliver for 14th on the club's all-time list. … Josh Harrison has six multi-hit games in his past 14 starts. In that span, he's hit . TORONTO — Andrew McCutchen (knee) took some swings in the indoor batting cage this morning, but is not in the lineup today. McCutchen tweaked his left knee -- he said it felt “like a cramp” last night while taking a secondary lead off second base. He is walking without a limp and he said last night that he did not require an MRI exam.

Scans of Gregory Polanco's right foot, which absorbed a foul ball last night, showed no fracture. He's in the lineup.

TODAY'S GAME

1:07 p.m. at Rogers Centre, Toronto. TV: AT&T Sportsnet. Radio: Radio: 93.7 FM, 1450 AM, 1480 AM

PIRATES (57-58): Starling Marte 8, Adam Frazier 4, Josh Harrison 5, Josh Bell 3, David Freese DH, Gregory Polanco 9, Jordy Mercer 6, John Jaso 7, Francisco Cervelli 2. RHP revor Williams (5-4, 4.17)

BLUE JAYS (54-60): Jose Bautista 9, Josh Donaldson DH, Justin Smoak 3, Steve Pearce 7, Raffy Lopez 2, Ryan Goins 6, Darwin Barney 5, Rob Refsnyder 4. RHP Chris Rowley (MLB debut)

Gamecast: Rowley will be called up to add depth to a rotation that recently lost Francisco Liriano (traded) and Aaron Sanchez (blister). … Rowley was undrafted coming out of the U.S. Military Academy in West Point, N.Y., in 2013. He signed with the Blue Jays as a free agent and pitched in nine games in rookie ball before leaving to fulfill his two-year military commitment. “A great story,” Pirates acting manager Tom Prince said before the game. “I love it. He served his county, now he's getting his life's dream. I wish no ill will on anybody, but I'd like to beat him today.”… Rowley's fastball tops out in the low 90s mph and he also throws a sinker, slider and changeup. … Williams has never faced the Blue Jays. In two career interleague outings, he is 1-0 with a 1.29 ERA. … The Pirates have used five different designated hitters: Andrew McCutchen, Gregory Polanco, David Freese, Josh Bell and Adam Frazier. That group hit a combined 8 for 25 (.320) over the first seven interleague road games this season.

LOOKING AHEAD

SUNDAY, 1:07 p.m. at Rogers Centre, Toronto. Pirates RHP Chad Kuhl (5-7, 4.53) vs. Blue Jays LHP J.A. Happ (5-8, 3.77)

MONDAY: Off

TUESDAY, 7:40 p.m. at Miller Park, Milwaukee. Pirates RHP Ivan Nova (10-9, 3.87) vs. Brewers RHP Brandon Woodruff (1-1, 1.50)

WEDNESDAY, 2:10 p.m. at Miller Park, Milwaukee. Pirates RHP Gerrit Cole (10-8, 3.96) vs. Brewers RHP Zach Davies (13-6, 4.40)

321 (15 for 53) with two doubles and a homer. In six career games vs. the Blue Jays, J-Hay is batting .389 (7 for 18). … This morning, the Blue Jays put Russ Martin on the 10-day DL with a strained oblique. The also DFA'd Chris Coghlan.

Rob Biertempfel is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at rbiertempfel@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BiertempfelTrib.