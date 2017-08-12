Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pirates

Pirates minor league report: Aug. 12, 2017

Tribune-Review | Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017, 10:38 p.m.

Updated 15 minutes ago

INDIANAPOLIS (Triple-A, 66-53) won 8-2 over Syracuse (Nationals), their third in a row and will try for the four-game sweep Sunday. Left-handed SP Steven Brault (10-5, 1.94 ERA) picked up the win by tossing seven scoreless innings. He allowed just two hits and three walks while striking out five. RF Jordan luplow (.349) started things off with a solo homer in the first inning. The Indians extended the lead with a four-run sixth inning, highlighted by C Elias Diaz's (.263) two-run double. 2B Erich Weiss (.260) had a pinch-hit two-run double late to put the game out of reach. 1B Edwin Espinal (.326) also had an RBI double.

Next: Sunday vs. Syracuse, 1:35 p.m.

ALTOONA (Double-A, 61-57) split a doubleheader against Trenton (Yankees), winning the first game 3-2 and dropping the nightcap 4-0. RHP Luis Heredia (3-3, 2.89) got the win with one perfect inning of relief. SS Cole Tucker (.207) and 3B Wyatt Mathisen (.289) had triples. CF Elvis Escobar (.259) hit a walk-off single, driving in Mathisen to win the first game. In the second contest, right-handed SP Austin Coley (4-4, 3.11) took the loss giving up four earned runs on nine hits in 5 13 innings. The Curve struggled offensivley in the shutout notching only four hits, all of them singles. 3B Anderson Feliz (.239) and Escobar were the only hitters to reach base more than once, each with a hit and a walk.

Next: Sunday vs. Trenton, 6 p.m.

BRADENTON (High-A, 62-52) lost 5-4 to Charlotte (Rays), and have dropped six of their last seven. RHP Geoff Hartlieb (1-4, 4.32) suffered the defeat in relief, giving up just one run in his lone inning pitched. CF Casey Hughston (.251) led the way offensively with three hits, including a solo homer. SS Stephen Alemais (.352) had a three-hit night as well, and LF Ty Moore (.289) hit a solo home run.

Next: Sunday vs. Charlotte, 1 p.m.

WEST VIRGINIA (Low-A, 55-59) at Hagerstown (Nationals) was postponed until Sunday because of rain. The teams will play a doubleheader beginning at 1:05 p.m. Right-handed SP Mike Wallace (3-6, 3.54) will start the first game for the Power, and right-handed SP Stephan Meyer (1-0, 3.46) will start the night game.

Next: Sunday at Hagerstown, 1:05 p.m. (doubleheader)

WEST VIRGINIA (Short Season-A, 31-21) lost 7-3 to Aberdeen (Orioles). Right-handed SP Beau Sulser (2-3, 5.40) took the loss after giving up four earned runs on seven hits over three innings. 2B Raul Siri (.254) had a solo home run. RF Austin Meadows (.294) went 2-4 at the plate.

Next: Sunday at Aberdeen, 5:35 p.m.

Independent

WASHINGTON (Frontier League, 40-36) lost 4-0 to the Joliet Slammers. Right-handed SP Ethan Gibbons (1-2, 3.64) took the loss after allowing three earned runs on six hits over 4 13 innings. RF Hector Roa (.264) had two hits including a triple.

Next: Sunday at Joliet, 5:05 p.m.

