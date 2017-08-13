Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pirates

Pirates minor league report: Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017

Tribune-Review | Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017, 9:18 p.m.



INDIANAPOLIS (Triple-A, 67-53): beat Syracuse (Nationals), 2-0. Clay Holmes (9-5, 3.26) threw five innings of no-hit ball and retired the first 14 batters he faced before he walked a batter. Erich Weiss (.262) had an RBI double, and Eric Wood (.228) had a sacrifice fly. seven-game homestand with a 6-1 record.

Next: Tuesday at Buffalo, 7:05 p.m.

ALTOONA (Double-A, 62-57): beat Trenton (Yankees), 5-4. Jerrick Suiter (.289) tied the game with a RBI groundout in the ninth. In the 10th, Elvis Escobar (.266) knocked in the winning run with single after Michael Suchy (.200) doubled to lead off the inning.

Next: Tuesday at Portland, 7:00 p.m.

BRADENTON (High-A, 63-53): beat Charlotte (Rays), 5-4, in 10 innings. Relievers Yunior Montero, Jess Amedee and Sam Street combined for five shutout innings and surrendered only one hit. Kevin Krause hit his team-leading ninth homer. Carlos Munoz (.263) had three hits, including two doubles, and scored a run. Alfredo Reyes (.231) hit the winning two-out single in the 10th.

Next: Monday vs. Daytona, 6:30 p.m.

WEST VIRGINIA (Low-A, 57-59): beat Hagerstown(Nationals), 5-3 and 5-2, in a doubleheader. In the opener, Stephan Meyer (2-0, 3.15) allowed two runs and struck out four as he went the distance in a seven-inning game. Albert Baur (.285) went 2-4 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored. In the nightcap, Mike Wallace(4-6, 3.50 ) earned the victory by going six innings, allowing only two runs and striking out four. Adrian Valerio, Clark Eagan, and Oneil Cruz had multi-hit games.

Next: Tuesday vs. Lexington, 7:05 p.m.

WEST VIRGINIA (short season-A, 31-22): lost to Aberdeen (Orioles), 8-3. Starter Sergio Cubilete gave up six runs (four earned) in 1 23 innings. Chris Charpe (.222) led off the game with a solo homer. Tristan Gray (.286) had two singles and scored twice. Austin Meadows was 0 for 4 in his rehab stint.

Next: Wednesday vs. State College, 7:05 p.m.

Independent

WASHINTON (Frontier League, 40-37): lost to Joliet, 5-2. Trevor Bradley gave up six hits and allowed two earn runs while striking out four in in 3 23 innings. James Harris (.266) walked and scored on an error. Kenny Peoples-Walls (.231) had the Wild Things' lone RBI.

Next: Tuesday at Schaumburg, 7:05 p.m.

