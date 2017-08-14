Throwing more pitches out of strike zone could help Ivan Nova end struggles

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

MILWAUKEE — The reason Ivan Nova plunked Miguel Cabrera in a game last week is the Pirates right-hander is throwing too many strikes.

It's not as contradictory as it sounds.

Nova has fired strikes with 66.7 percent of his pitches this season. It's the seventh-highest rate in the National League and a better clip than he posted in any of his previous seven seasons with the New York Yankees.

Yet, Nova (10-9, 3.87 ERA) has scuffled over his past nine starts and hasn't won a game since July 18. Six days ago, he was tagged for six runs on 10 hits by the Detroit Tigers.

“What is frustrating is I see how the other guys are pitching, and I know we need to win games, and I'm not helping,” Nova said

Pitching coach Ray Searage said he believes part of the problem is Nova is throwing too many pitches in the zone.

“Batters know he's a strike-thrower, so they're sitting on him,” Searage said. “What he's got to do is make them uncomfortable a little bit more, move their feet.”

Which brings us to the seventh inning last Wednesday against the Tigers. With one out, Nova issued back-to-back walks.

Batters are swinging 69 percent of the time when Nova puts a pitch in the strike zone. They've made contact on 92 percent of those swings, the highest rate among NL starting pitchers.

Cabrera took a called strike one, then fouled off three consecutive pitches. With each foul ball, Cabrera was locking in on Nova's stuff.

“With Nova, everybody knows about the two-seamer down,” catcher Chris Stewart said. “He's going to stay down there 90 percent of the time. You've got to show them up-and-in and sometimes off the plate, just to back them up and let the know it's not going to be the same thing every time. It puts something different in their heads, as well.”

So, with an 0-2 count, Nova opted to come in high and tight. The ball hit Cabrera on the left elbow.

A good plan, but an unfortunate outcome. Nick Castellanos followed by whacking a sinker for a three-run triple.

“The intention is not to hit anybody, but you don't want the hitter to feel comfortable,” Nova said. “That's what's been happening lately: They feel too comfortable. They know I throw a lot of strikes, so they're aggressive in the strike zone. I've got to do whatever I can to get back on track.”

Pitch sequencing isn't the only thing troubling Nova. His 47.8 ground ball percentage is his lowest since 2012 (45.2 percent), an indication his sinker is creeping up in the zone.

“I think just the physical grind of the season is starting to wear on him a little bit,” Stewart said. “He's a little inconsistent (with arm angle), and he's getting hurt by it a little bit. It's a matter of being focused every pitch. When he's on, the ball's still moving, and he's getting ground balls. He's just not doing it consistently through the whole game.”

Nova tweaked his knee during a game in May but insists that he is healthy and strong.

“I pitched very well early (in the season), and I'm struggling now,” Nova said. “But I still have eight or nine starts left. That's a lot of games. You've got to start again at the beginning. I want to get a good one in Milwaukee (on Tuesday) and go from there.”

Notes:The starting time for the Sept. 9 game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium was moved to 7:15 p.m. to accommodate a Fox national TV broadcast. ... Indianapolis left-hander Steven Brault was named Triple-A International League Pitcher of the Week for the second time this season. Over two starts, Brault went 2-0, gave up a total of five hits and did not allow a run in 14 innings.

Rob Biertempfel is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at rbiertempfel@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BiertempfelTrib.