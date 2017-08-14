Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pirates

Scouting report for Tuesday, Aug. 15: Pirates at Brewers
Rob Biertempfel | Monday, Aug. 14, 2017, 6:32 p.m.
The Brewers' Zach Davies pitches to a Twins batter during the first inning Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017.

Pirates gameday

at Brewers

7:40 p.m.

Miller Park, Milwaukee

TV/radio: AT&T SportsNet/93.7 FM, 1480 AM, Pirates Radio Network

Probable pitchers

Pirates RHP Ivan Nova (10-9, 3.87) vs. Brewers RHP Zach Davies (13-6, 4.40)

Gamecast: In 10 career games vs. the Pirates, Neil Walker has hit .333 with a 1.127 OPS. … Starling Marte has hit safely in 10 of his last 11 games at Miller Park, going 15 for 40 (.375) with five doubles and a home run. … Andrew McCutchen is 19 for 43 (.442) with three doubles, four home runs, 19 RBIs and a 1.311 OPS in his last 11 games in Milwaukee. … The Pirates are 8-3 in their last 11 games at Miller Park. In those games, their pitching staff has posted a 2.78 ERA (97.0 IP/30 ER).

Next up

Wednesday, 2:10 p.m.: Pirates RHP Gerrit Cole (10-8, 3.96) vs. Brewers RHP Jimmy Nelson (9-6, 3.72)

