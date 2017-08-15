Scouting report for Wednesday, Aug. 16: Pirates at Brewers
Pirates gameday
at Brewers
2:10 p.m.
Miller Park, Milwaukee
TV/radio: AT&T SportsNet/ 93.7 FM, 1450 AM, 1480 AM, Pirates Radio Network
Probable pitchers
Pirates RHP GERRIT COLE (10-8, 3.96) vs. Brewers RHP JIMMY NELSON (9-6, 3.72)
Gamecast: Already the Brewers' all-time homer leader, Ryan Braun went into Tuesday's game two home runs shy of 300. There are 11 active players with 300-plus home runs. … Nelson ranks third in the NL with a 67.3 percent strike rate. The leader is Clayton Kershaw (68.5 percent). … In his last start Friday vs. the Reds, Nelson worked 3 2⁄3 innings, yielded a career-worst 10 runs and tied his career-high with 11 hits allowed. … Cole is 3-3 with a 2.95 ERA In 10 career starts vs. the Brewers.
Next up
Thursday, 7:05 p.m. at PNC Park: Cardinals RHP Adam Wainwright (12-5, 4.87) vs. Pirates RHP Jameson Taillon (7-5, 4.50)