Pirates

Scouting report for Wednesday, Aug. 16: Pirates at Brewers
Rob Biertempfel | Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017, 9:21 p.m.
Getty Images
The Brewers' Jimmy Nelson delivers against the Reds on Aug. 11, 2017, in Milwaukee.
MLB Photos via Getty Images
Brewers starting pitcher Jimmy Nelson

Updated less than a minute ago

Pirates gameday

at Brewers

2:10 p.m.

Miller Park, Milwaukee

TV/radio: AT&T SportsNet/ 93.7 FM, 1450 AM, 1480 AM, Pirates Radio Network

Probable pitchers

Pirates RHP GERRIT COLE (10-8, 3.96) vs. Brewers RHP JIMMY NELSON (9-6, 3.72)

Gamecast: Already the Brewers' all-time homer leader, Ryan Braun went into Tuesday's game two home runs shy of 300. There are 11 active players with 300-plus home runs. … Nelson ranks third in the NL with a 67.3 percent strike rate. The leader is Clayton Kershaw (68.5 percent). … In his last start Friday vs. the Reds, Nelson worked 3 23 innings, yielded a career-worst 10 runs and tied his career-high with 11 hits allowed. … Cole is 3-3 with a 2.95 ERA In 10 career starts vs. the Brewers.

Next up

Thursday, 7:05 p.m. at PNC Park: Cardinals RHP Adam Wainwright (12-5, 4.87) vs. Pirates RHP Jameson Taillon (7-5, 4.50)

