Pirates minor league report: Aug. 14, 2017

Minor league report

Pirates

INDIANAPOLIS (Triple-A, 67-53) was idle. Right-handed SP Drew Hutchinson (6-8, 3.73 ERA) is scheduled to get the start for the Indians in Tuesday's series opener. Indianapolis owns a 2-1 season series lead over Buffalo (Blue Jays).

Next: Tuesday at Buffalo, 7:05 p.m.

ALTOONA (Double-A, 62-57) was idle. Right-handed SP J.T. Brubaker (6-4, 4.65) is scheduled to get the start for the Curve in Tuesday's series opener. Altoona holds a 2-1 season series lead over Portland (Red Sox).

Next: Tuesday at Portland, 7 p.m.

BRADENTON (High-A, 64-53) won 13-6 over Daytona (Reds). The Marauders struggled on the mound early, but scored their 13 runs on 15 hits. SS Stephen Alemais (.397) continued to dominate at the plate since being called up, going 4 for 4 with a double, three singles and five RBIs. 3B Ke'Bryan Hayes (.272) went 3 for 4 with a double, two singles, two RBIs and a stolen base. And RF Kevin Krause (.295) added a couple of doubles, finishing 2 for 4 with two runs scored. RHP Bret Helton (8-1, 3.43) got the win in relief, pitching five innings, giving up two earned runs with four strikeouts.

Next: Tuesday vs. Daytona, 6:30 p.m.

WEST VIRGINIA (Low-A, 57-59) was idle. Left-handed SP Oddy Nunez (4-6, 3.53) is scheduled to get the start for the Power in Tuesday's series opener. West Virginia owns a 12-11 season series lead over Lexington (Royals).

Next: Tuesday vs. Lexington, 7:05 p.m.

WEST VIRGINIA (Short Season-A, 31-22) was idle. The Black Bears sit first in the New York-Penn League Pinckney division.

Next: Wednesday vs. State College (Cardinals), 7:05 p.m.

Independent

WASHINGTON (Frontier League, 40-37) was idle. The Wild Things have continued to struggle, going 3-7 in their last 10. They have dropped to third in the East division. Schaumburg has a 4-2 season series lead over Washington.

Next: Tuesday at Schaumburg, 6:30 p.m.