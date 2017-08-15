Pirates pregame: Gregory Polanco goes to 10-day DL, team recalls Elias Diaz

MILWAUKEE — As expected, Gregory Polanco went on the 10-day disabled list with a strained left hamstring. Catcher Elias Diaz was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis.

The DL move is Polanco is retroactive to Sunday. Polanco was injured in the fifth inning of Saturday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays as he was chasing a bloop single by Josh Donaldson. It's the third time this season Polanco has been disabled by that cranky left hammy. Don't expect him back anytime soon.

Diaz's call-up is insurance in case catcher Francisco Cervelli's sore left hand keeps him on the bench. Cervelli played Sunday, but took himself out of the game in the seventh inning.

Manager Clint Hurdle said the plan is to give Cervelli three consecutive days off, including Monday's off day. Chris Stewart will start today and Wednesday. If Cervelli is able to play again Thursday, it's likely Diaz will be sent back to Indy and an outfielder will be brought up.

Nova trusts Searage

As I interviewed Ivan Nova at his locker at Rogers Centre for the story than ran in today's Trib, pitching coach Ray Searage walked past. Seeing the two of us chatting, Searage pretended to plug his ears with his fingers and grinned. Nova laughed.

"He's one of the main reasons I can't give up," Nova said, nodding toward Searage. "You don't see that very often. He keeps trusting and believing in me, and that's the most beautiful thing."

The good, solid relationship between Nova and Searage was one reason Nova opted to re-sign with the Pirates last winter. Nova is a seven-year veteran and has pitched on MLB's biggest stage at Yankee Stadium, but he's willing to be mentored by Searage. That mutual respect has earned Nova plenty of rope and patience from the coaching staff during his struggles.

I wrote today that Nova is trying to be an aggressor and pitch inside more often. That requires excellent control. It also requires nerve — as one Pirates pitcher told me years ago, you've got to be a little bit of a son of a (expletive) to pitch inside. Does he have that in him?

"Oh, yeah. Oh, yeah. I've seen it," Searage said. "It's either in you or it's not, unless you (as a pitching coach) tick 'em off. There are some guys I've had to tick off, but it doesn't last long. With him, He's got it in him, so he can prolong it. Once he gets out of this mini valley and gets some consistency of the angle to his sinker, he'll be fine."

Today's game

7:40 p.m. at Miller Park, Milwaukee. TV: AT&T Sportsnet. Radio: Radio: 93.7 FM, 1450 AM, 1480 AM

PIRATES (58-60): Starling Marte 9, Josh Harrison 4, Andrew McCutchen 8, Josh Bell 3, David Freese 5, Adam Frazier 9, Jordy Mercer 6, Chris Stewart 2, RHP Ivan Nova (10-9, 3.87)

BREWERS (61-59): Jonathan Villar 8, Eric Thames 3, Ryan Braun 7, Travis Shaw 5, Domingo Santana 9, Neil Walker 4, Manny Pina 2, Eric Sogard 6, RHP Zach Davies (13-6, 4.40)

Gamecast: Orlando Arcia was scratched from the lineup due to back spasms. Sogard replaced him at short. … In 10 career games vs. the Pirates, Neil Walker has hit .333 with a 1.127 OPS. … Starling Marte has hit safely in 10 of his last 11 games at Miller Park, going 15 for 40 (.375) with five doubles and a home run. … Andrew McCutchen is 19 for 43 (.442) with three doubles, four home runs, 19 RBI and a 1.311 OPS in his last 11 games in Milwaukee. … The Pirates are 8-3 in their last 11 games at Miller Park. In those games, their pitching staff has posted a 2.78 ERA (97.0 IP/30 ER).

Rob Biertempfel is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at rbiertempfel@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Biertempfel_Trib.