Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pirates

Pirates pregame: Gregory Polanco goes to 10-day DL, team recalls Elias Diaz

Tribune-Review | Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017, 5:39 p.m.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
The Pirates' Gregory Polanco admires his 3-run homer during the seventh inning against the Padres Friday, Aug. 4, 2017, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
The Cubs' Javier Baez scores past Pirates catcher Elias Diaz during the fourth inning Sunday, June 18, 2017, at PNC Park.

Updated 1 hour ago

MILWAUKEE — As expected, Gregory Polanco went on the 10-day disabled list with a strained left hamstring. Catcher Elias Diaz was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis.

The DL move is Polanco is retroactive to Sunday. Polanco was injured in the fifth inning of Saturday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays as he was chasing a bloop single by Josh Donaldson. It's the third time this season Polanco has been disabled by that cranky left hammy. Don't expect him back anytime soon.

Diaz's call-up is insurance in case catcher Francisco Cervelli's sore left hand keeps him on the bench. Cervelli played Sunday, but took himself out of the game in the seventh inning.

Manager Clint Hurdle said the plan is to give Cervelli three consecutive days off, including Monday's off day. Chris Stewart will start today and Wednesday. If Cervelli is able to play again Thursday, it's likely Diaz will be sent back to Indy and an outfielder will be brought up.

Nova trusts Searage

As I interviewed Ivan Nova at his locker at Rogers Centre for the story than ran in today's Trib, pitching coach Ray Searage walked past. Seeing the two of us chatting, Searage pretended to plug his ears with his fingers and grinned. Nova laughed.

"He's one of the main reasons I can't give up," Nova said, nodding toward Searage. "You don't see that very often. He keeps trusting and believing in me, and that's the most beautiful thing."

The good, solid relationship between Nova and Searage was one reason Nova opted to re-sign with the Pirates last winter. Nova is a seven-year veteran and has pitched on MLB's biggest stage at Yankee Stadium, but he's willing to be mentored by Searage. That mutual respect has earned Nova plenty of rope and patience from the coaching staff during his struggles.

I wrote today that Nova is trying to be an aggressor and pitch inside more often. That requires excellent control. It also requires nerve — as one Pirates pitcher told me years ago, you've got to be a little bit of a son of a (expletive) to pitch inside. Does he have that in him?

"Oh, yeah. Oh, yeah. I've seen it," Searage said. "It's either in you or it's not, unless you (as a pitching coach) tick 'em off. There are some guys I've had to tick off, but it doesn't last long. With him, He's got it in him, so he can prolong it. Once he gets out of this mini valley and gets some consistency of the angle to his sinker, he'll be fine."

Today's game

7:40 p.m. at Miller Park, Milwaukee. TV: AT&T Sportsnet. Radio: Radio: 93.7 FM, 1450 AM, 1480 AM

PIRATES (58-60): Starling Marte 9, Josh Harrison 4, Andrew McCutchen 8, Josh Bell 3, David Freese 5, Adam Frazier 9, Jordy Mercer 6, Chris Stewart 2, RHP Ivan Nova (10-9, 3.87)

BREWERS (61-59): Jonathan Villar 8, Eric Thames 3, Ryan Braun 7, Travis Shaw 5, Domingo Santana 9, Neil Walker 4, Manny Pina 2, Eric Sogard 6, RHP Zach Davies (13-6, 4.40)

Gamecast: Orlando Arcia was scratched from the lineup due to back spasms. Sogard replaced him at short. … In 10 career games vs. the Pirates, Neil Walker has hit .333 with a 1.127 OPS. … Starling Marte has hit safely in 10 of his last 11 games at Miller Park, going 15 for 40 (.375) with five doubles and a home run. … Andrew McCutchen is 19 for 43 (.442) with three doubles, four home runs, 19 RBI and a 1.311 OPS in his last 11 games in Milwaukee. … The Pirates are 8-3 in their last 11 games at Miller Park. In those games, their pitching staff has posted a 2.78 ERA (97.0 IP/30 ER).

Rob Biertempfel is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at rbiertempfel@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Biertempfel_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.