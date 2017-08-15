Pirates minor league report: Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017

Minor League Report

Pirates

INDIANAPOLIS (Triple-A, 68-53) won 8-3 at Buffalo (Blue Jays). 3B Gift Ngoepe (.198) hit his fourth and fifth homers and finished with five RBIs. CF Austin Meadows (.251) went 2 for 5 with a double in his first game back for the Indians, and C Jacob Stallings (.270) went 3 for 4 with two doubles, an RBI and his first stolen base. 2B Max Moroff (.258) finished 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI. RHP Drew Hutchison (7-8, 3.74 ERA) allowed three runs and six hits in seven innings, striking out five.

Next: Wednesday at Buffalo, 7:05 p.m.

ALTOONA (Double-A, 63-57) won 5-3 over Portland (Red Sox). 2B Pablo Reyes (.277) hit his ninth home run of the season, a two-run shot, and went 3 for 4. CF Elvis Escobar (.272) added three hits as well, including a double. And SS Cole Tucker (.204) tripled. J.T. Brubaker (7-4, 4.51 ERA) got the win, pitching five innings, giving up one earned run with four strikeouts. RHP Tate Scioneaux (1.92 ERA) earned his 12th save.

Next: Wednesday at Portland, 6 p.m.

BRADENTON (High-A, 65-53) won 5-3 over Daytona (Reds). CF Casey Hughston (.255) went 2 for 4, hitting his seventh home run and adding a double. LF Ty Moore (.300) hit his fourth home run of the season, a three-run shot, and added a single. Logan Sendelbach (3-5, 3.48 ERA) got the win, pitching 5 2⁄ 3 innings, giving up three earned runs and striking out four. RHP Geoff Hartlieb (4.15 ERA) earned his second save.

Next: Wednesday vs. Daytona, 6:30 p.m.

WEST VIRGINIA (Low-A, 58-59) won 3-2 over Lexington (Royals). 3B Oneil Cruz (.333) went 2 for 4 and scored the winning run on LF Ryan Nagle's sacrifice fly in the bottom of the ninth inning. Ronny Agustin (3-0, 4.26) pitched a scoreless ninth and picked up the win.

Next: Wednesday vs. Lexington, 7:05 p.m.

WEST VIRGINIA (Short Season-A, 31-22) was idle.

Next: Wednesday vs. State College, 7:05 p.m.

Independent

WASHINGTON (Frontier League, 41-37) won 8-7 at Schaumburg. 3B Kenny Peoples-Walls (.241) went 3 for 4 with three RBIs, and C Kyle Pollock 2 for 4 with a homer, three runs and two RBIs.

Next: Wednesday at Schaumburg, 1 p.m.