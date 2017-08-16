Pirates overpowered by Brewers in latest loss

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

MILWAUKEE — Gerrit Cole's home run affliction is spreading.

Cole served up three home runs in six innings Wednesday. The Pirates bullpen yielded two more — including Manny Pina's two-run shot in the eighth, which boosted the Milwaukee Brewers to a 7-6 victory against the Pirates.

Cole has allowed multiple home runs in six of his 25 starts this season. That includes three three-homer games — all of them coming over his past 15 appearances.

Overall, Cole has yielded a career-worst 26 home runs this year.

The Brewers went into the game with 172 homers, which was tied with the Los Angeles Dodgers for sixth-most in the majors. By the end of the day, Milwaukee had climbed to fourth place.

The Pirates took a 6-5 lead in the eighth when Josh Bell tripled and scored on Adam Frazier's single.

In the bottom of the inning, Juan Nicasio gave up Jesus Aguilar's infield single with one out. Pina launched a four-seamer out to right field.

The Pirates scored an unearned run in the first inning off right-hander Jimmy Nelson.

A single and an errant pickoff throw put Starling Marte at third base with no outs. He scored on Bell's soft, two-out single.

Chris Stewart began the third with a single, but Cole grounded into a double play.

The next five batters reached base, which produced a 4-0 lead.

Marte singled and stole second. Josh Harrison walked. Andrew McCutchen, Bell and David Freese each hit an RBI single.

The three runs were the most by the Pirates in an inning since they scored four times in the third inning Friday against the Detroit Tigers.

The five hits were the most by the Pirates in an inning since Aug. 4, when they collected five in the bottom of the seventh against the San Diego Padres.

The lead did not last.

In the bottom of the third, Keon Broxton launched Cole's first pitch over the wall in right-center. With one out, Eric Sogard walked. Neil Walker homered on a 1-1 changeup.

Travis Shaw began the sixth with a solo shot to right that tied it at 4.

The Pirates manufactured a go-ahead run in the seventh. Harrison's two-out single scored John Jaso, who slid around catcher Pina's tag.

George Kontos replaced Cole to start the seventh. Since joining the Pirates on Aug. 5, Kontos had retired all 24 batters he'd faced.

Broxton snapped that streak with a home run to left-center, his 19th of the year.

Over two seasons (260 games) in the Pirates farm system, Broxton went deep 25 times. Yet, he wasn't going to get regular playing time in the majors as long as the Pirates had McCutchen, Marte and Gregory Polanco.

After Broxton went hitless in seven games (two at-bats) for the Pirates in 2015, he was traded to the Brewers for Jason Rogers. Seven weeks ago, Rogers was released from Triple-A Indianapolis so he could play in Japan.

Rob Biertempfel is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at rbiertempfel@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BiertempfelTrib.