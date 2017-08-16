Pirates minor league report: Aug. 16, 2017

Minor league report

Pirates

INDIANAPOLIS (Triple-A, 68-54) lost 5-4 in ten innings to Buffalo (Blue Jays). RHP Edgar Santana (1-3, 2.84 ERA) took the loss in relief. He gave up the winning run in the tenth and did not record an out. CF Christopher Bostick (.284) had a three-hit night, and RF Danny Ortiz (.258) drove in two runs. LF Austin Meadows (.246) had another tough night, going 0 for 5 at the plate. C Jacob Stallings (.269) smacked a double for the Indians' only extra-base hit.

Next: Thursday at Buffalo, 1:05 p.m.

ALTOONA (Double-A, 63-58) lost 6-1 to Portland (Red Sox). Left Handed SP Brandon Waddell (2-3, 4.37) took the loss after he gave up five earned runs in five innings of work. 2B Pablo Reyes (.277) hit a double, the only extra-base hit for the Curve. Altoona 3B Wyatt Mathisen (.292) drove in 1B Jerrick Suiter (.285) in the seventh inning.

Next: Thursday at Portland, 12:00 p.m.

BRADENTON (High-A, 65-54) lost 7-6 to Daytona (Reds) in 14 innings. Miguel Rosario (1-0, 6.43) got the loss with two innings of work, allowing the winning run (earned) on an RBI single by Luis Gonzalez. 3B Ke'Bryan Hayes went 2 for 6 with two runs scored, and SS Stephen Alemais added a home run in the 11th inning.

Next: Thursday vs Daytona, 6:30 p.m.

WEST VIRGINIA (Low-A, 58-60) lost 9-3 to Lexington (Royals). Right-handed SP Luis Escobar (9-7, 4.07) sufferd a tough loss, lasting only 3 1⁄ 3 innings. He gave up eight earned runs on seven hits, walked three and struck out five. C Yoel Gonzalez (.286) recorded the only extra-base hit for the Power with a double but was stranded on base. The Power rallied late with a three-run seventh inning, getting RBIs from 3B Andrew Walker (.289), RF Clark Eagan (.265) and 2B Kevin Mahala (.223) but could not climb all the way back.

Next: Thursday vs Lexington, 7:05 p.m.

WEST VIRGINIA (Short Season-A, 32-22) won 5-1 over State College (Cardinals). Right-handed SP Scooter Hightower (3-0, 2.11) threw seven scorless innings to get the win. He struck out three, walked walked none and gave up just four hits. RF Sandy Santos (.220) led the way for the offense with a home run, a triple, one RBI and two runs scored. 1B Lucas Tancas (.254) clubbed a home run, CF Jared Oliva (.265) pitched in a double and a triple and LF Chris Sharpe (.223) hit a double in an offensive outnurst for the Black Bears.

Next: Thursday vs. State College, 7:05 p.m.

Independent

WASHINGTON (Frontier League, 42-37) won 14-5 over the Schaumberg Boomers. Washington batted around in the first inning on its way to a lopsided victory. On his 24th birthday, 3B Kenny Peoples-Walls set a franchise record with seven RBIs. He went 4 for 5 with a two-run homer. Right-handed SP Chase Cunningham (9-2, 3.58) got the win after five innings of work. 1B Kane Sweeney (.302) hit a home run as well, and CF Rashad Brown (.266) and C Kyle Pollock (.260) each added a double. Brown also had two RBIs, and 2B Kyle Reese (.216) matched them with a pair of his own.

Next: Thursday at Schaumburg, 7:05 p.m.