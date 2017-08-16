Scouting report for Thursday, Aug. 17: Cardinals at Pirates
Updated 8 minutes ago
Pirates gameday
vs. Cardinals
7:05 p.m.
PNC Park
TV/radio: AT&T SportsNet/93.7 FM, 1450 AM, 1480 AM, Pirates Radio Network
Probable pitchers
Pirates RHP JAMESON TAILLON (7-5, 4.50) vs. Cardinals RHP ADAM WAINWRIGHT (12-5, 4.87)
Gamecast: Wainwright appears to be good to go despite being bothered by right arm soreness during his last start Friday vs. the Braves. On Tuesday, he reported no ill effects after playing catch on flat ground. …. There remains cause for concern: Wainwright's fastball velocity dropped into the low 80s against the Braves. Over his past two starts, Wainwright is averaging 21 pitches per inning. Since the start of June, he has worked six full innings just twice. … Despite all his issues, which have included back pain and a cut on his finger, Wainwright is on pace for his highest win total since 2014, his second 20-win season.
Next up
Friday, 7:05 p.m. at PNC Park: Cardinals RHP Carlos Martinez (9-9. 3.56) vs. Pirates RHP Trevor Williams (5-5, 4.19)