Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pirates

Pirates lose 5th straight with rain-delayed loss to Cardinals

Chris Harlan
Chris Harlan | Friday, Aug. 18, 2017, 12:31 a.m.
Fans battle Cardinals left fielder Tommy Pham for a home run ball hit by the Pirates' Josh Harrison during the first inning Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Fans battle Cardinals left fielder Tommy Pham for a home run ball hit by the Pirates' Josh Harrison during the first inning Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017, at PNC Park.
Pirates pitcher Jameson Taillon pitches in the rain during the fifth inning against the Cardinals Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates pitcher Jameson Taillon pitches in the rain during the fifth inning against the Cardinals Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017, at PNC Park.
The Cardinals' Paul DeJong scores past Pirates reliever Joaquin Benoit during the seventh inning Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
The Cardinals' Paul DeJong scores past Pirates reliever Joaquin Benoit during the seventh inning Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017, at PNC Park.
Pirates pitching coach Ray Searage talks with reliever Joaquin Benoit during the seventh inning against the Cardinals Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates pitching coach Ray Searage talks with reliever Joaquin Benoit during the seventh inning against the Cardinals Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017, at PNC Park.
Pirates reliever Joaquin Benoit waits to be removed from the game during the seventh inning against the Cardinals Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates reliever Joaquin Benoit waits to be removed from the game during the seventh inning against the Cardinals Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017, at PNC Park.
Pirates reliever Joaquin Benoit exits the game after giving up three runs during the seventh inning against the Cardinals Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates reliever Joaquin Benoit exits the game after giving up three runs during the seventh inning against the Cardinals Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017, at PNC Park.
Pirates second baseman Josh Harrison tags out the Cardinals' Paul DeJong during the fifth inning Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates second baseman Josh Harrison tags out the Cardinals' Paul DeJong during the fifth inning Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017, at PNC Park.
The PNC Park grounds crew covers the field during a rain delay in the fifth inning of the Pirates' game against the Cardinals Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
The PNC Park grounds crew covers the field during a rain delay in the fifth inning of the Pirates' game against the Cardinals Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017.
Pirates left fielder Starling Marte can't catch a solo home run by the Cardinals' Jedd Gyorko during the second inning Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates left fielder Starling Marte can't catch a solo home run by the Cardinals' Jedd Gyorko during the second inning Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017, at PNC Park.
Pirates pitcher Jameson Taillon delivers during the third inning against the Cardinals Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates pitcher Jameson Taillon delivers during the third inning against the Cardinals Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017, at PNC Park.
Pirates first baseman Josh Bell scores during the third inning against the Cardinals Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates first baseman Josh Bell scores during the third inning against the Cardinals Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017, at PNC Park.
Pirates second baseman Josh Harrison celebrates his two-run homer during the first inning against the Cardinals Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates second baseman Josh Harrison celebrates his two-run homer during the first inning against the Cardinals Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017, at PNC Park.
Pirates pitcher Jameson Taillon throws during the first inning against the Cardinals Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates pitcher Jameson Taillon throws during the first inning against the Cardinals Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017, at PNC Park.
Pirates left fielder Starling Marte singles during the first inning against the Cardinals Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates left fielder Starling Marte singles during the first inning against the Cardinals Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017, at PNC Park.

Updated 1 hour ago

Among the 19 pitches Joaquin Benoit threw was a 94 mph fastball that hit a Cardinals batter.

Then they hit him hard.

Asked to protect a one-run lead, the 40-year-old reliever allowed a two-run, seventh-inning triple by Dexter Fowler in Thursday night's 11-7 loss at rainy PNC Park. Benoit saw the first batter fly out but then the next four reached base.

The right-hander allowed three run on three hits as the Pirates' losing streak reached five. Benoit (1-6) has surrendered runs in four of his six relief appearances since the Pirates acquired him from the Phillies at the trade deadline.

His ERA is now 4.94.

This was the opener of a four-game series with the third-place Cardinals, who lead the Pirates by four games.

Rain twice delayed a game that drew 31,499 on Faith Night. First pitch was pushed back 20 minutes, and later the teams endured a one-hour, 12-minute delay after the fifth inning.

The second delay chased Pirates starter Jameson Taillon, who'd allowed four runs on seven hits with seven strikeouts and three walks. Taillon left with a 5-4 lead after 85 pitches.

A.J. Schugel pitched a scoreless inning in the sixth before Benoit was picked from a rather rested bullpen to start the seventh.

George Kontos likely was unavailable after a 27-pitch outing Wednesday, and Juan Nicasio had a rough outing in Milwaukee, but manager Clint Hurdle had options.

Against Benoit, St. Louis' Tommy Pham hit a one-out single to right, Paul DeJong was hit by a pitch and Fowler tripled to right. An elevated fastball caused Yadier Molina to hit the dirt, but the catcher dusted himself off and drove an RBI single to center that chased Benoit after just one out.

Pham, who went 2 for 4 with three runs scored, added a 440-foot solo homer off Wade LeBlanc in the ninth. Kolton Wong later added a two-run single off LeBlanc.

Each team had 15 hits and combined to use 11 pitchers. St. Louis reliever Sam Tuivailala pitched a scoreless sixth inning for the win.

The Pirates had built a 5-1 lead against Cardinals starter Adam Wainwright, who exited after just three innings. The veteran right-hander has troubled the Pirates many times, but this outing unraveled quickly. Two batters in, Josh Harrison dropped a two-run homer into the left-field seats off Wainwright, who was bothered by arm soreness in his last outing.

Josh Bell, David Freese and Adam Frazier hit consecutive RBI singles in the third, Wainwright's last inning. He allowed seven of the Pirates' 15 hits.

Harrison led the Pirates offense with three hits, three runs and two RBIs. His first-inning blast came following a leadoff single by Starling Marte. Harrison drove a Wainwright curveball into the left-field bleachers for his 13th home run.

In the third, a two-out single by Harrison sparked the Pirates' three-run rally. After Andrew McCutchen walked, Bell, Freese and Frazier hit consecutive singles to lead 5-1.

Freese added an RBI double in the ninth.

Jedd Gyorko scored the Cardinals' first run with a second-inning home run to left. Their second run came on Wong's RBI single in the fourth that scored Fowler to reach 5-2.

Consecutive one-out walks caused Taillon trouble in the fifth as the Cardinals scored twice. Two-out RBI singles by DeJong and Fowler scored Matt Carpenter and Pham, the two Cardinals who drew the walks. The Pirates led 5-4 when the rain caused a delay, and the Pirates turned to their bullpen.

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at charlan@tribweb.com or via Twitter @CHarlan_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.