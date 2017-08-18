Pirates lose 5th straight with rain-delayed loss to Cardinals

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Among the 19 pitches Joaquin Benoit threw was a 94 mph fastball that hit a Cardinals batter.

Then they hit him hard.

Asked to protect a one-run lead, the 40-year-old reliever allowed a two-run, seventh-inning triple by Dexter Fowler in Thursday night's 11-7 loss at rainy PNC Park. Benoit saw the first batter fly out but then the next four reached base.

The right-hander allowed three run on three hits as the Pirates' losing streak reached five. Benoit (1-6) has surrendered runs in four of his six relief appearances since the Pirates acquired him from the Phillies at the trade deadline.

His ERA is now 4.94.

This was the opener of a four-game series with the third-place Cardinals, who lead the Pirates by four games.

Rain twice delayed a game that drew 31,499 on Faith Night. First pitch was pushed back 20 minutes, and later the teams endured a one-hour, 12-minute delay after the fifth inning.

The second delay chased Pirates starter Jameson Taillon, who'd allowed four runs on seven hits with seven strikeouts and three walks. Taillon left with a 5-4 lead after 85 pitches.

A.J. Schugel pitched a scoreless inning in the sixth before Benoit was picked from a rather rested bullpen to start the seventh.

George Kontos likely was unavailable after a 27-pitch outing Wednesday, and Juan Nicasio had a rough outing in Milwaukee, but manager Clint Hurdle had options.

Against Benoit, St. Louis' Tommy Pham hit a one-out single to right, Paul DeJong was hit by a pitch and Fowler tripled to right. An elevated fastball caused Yadier Molina to hit the dirt, but the catcher dusted himself off and drove an RBI single to center that chased Benoit after just one out.

Pham, who went 2 for 4 with three runs scored, added a 440-foot solo homer off Wade LeBlanc in the ninth. Kolton Wong later added a two-run single off LeBlanc.

Each team had 15 hits and combined to use 11 pitchers. St. Louis reliever Sam Tuivailala pitched a scoreless sixth inning for the win.

The Pirates had built a 5-1 lead against Cardinals starter Adam Wainwright, who exited after just three innings. The veteran right-hander has troubled the Pirates many times, but this outing unraveled quickly. Two batters in, Josh Harrison dropped a two-run homer into the left-field seats off Wainwright, who was bothered by arm soreness in his last outing.

Josh Bell, David Freese and Adam Frazier hit consecutive RBI singles in the third, Wainwright's last inning. He allowed seven of the Pirates' 15 hits.

Harrison led the Pirates offense with three hits, three runs and two RBIs. His first-inning blast came following a leadoff single by Starling Marte. Harrison drove a Wainwright curveball into the left-field bleachers for his 13th home run.

In the third, a two-out single by Harrison sparked the Pirates' three-run rally. After Andrew McCutchen walked, Bell, Freese and Frazier hit consecutive singles to lead 5-1.

Freese added an RBI double in the ninth.

Jedd Gyorko scored the Cardinals' first run with a second-inning home run to left. Their second run came on Wong's RBI single in the fourth that scored Fowler to reach 5-2.

Consecutive one-out walks caused Taillon trouble in the fifth as the Cardinals scored twice. Two-out RBI singles by DeJong and Fowler scored Matt Carpenter and Pham, the two Cardinals who drew the walks. The Pirates led 5-4 when the rain caused a delay, and the Pirates turned to their bullpen.

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review staff writer.