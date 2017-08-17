Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pirates

Pirates notebook: Jose Osuna gets pregame work at 3rd base

Chris Harlan
Chris Harlan | Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017, 8:09 p.m.
The Pirates' Jose Osuna fields a ground ball at third base next to David Freese during a workout before a game against the Cardinals Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
The Pirates' Jose Osuna fields a ground ball at third base next to David Freese during a workout before a game against the Cardinals Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017, at PNC Park.
Pirates manager Clint Hurdle talks with Jose Osuna after Osuna worked out at third base before a game against the Cardinals at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates manager Clint Hurdle talks with Jose Osuna after Osuna worked out at third base before a game against the Cardinals at PNC Park.
The Pirates' Jose Osuna back-hands a ground ball at third base during a workout before a game against the Cardinals Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
The Pirates' Jose Osuna back-hands a ground ball at third base during a workout before a game against the Cardinals Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017, at PNC Park.

Updated 13 minutes ago

Pirates rookie Jose Osuna moved across the infield and handled ground balls at third base before Thursday's game at PNC Park, but for now there's no plan to play him there this season.

“We are just working him out,” manager Clint Hurdle said before the Pirates played the St. Louis Cardinals in the opener of a four-game series. “… It's a long-term vision. If something would change during the year, it will change during the year. But the goal is not to get him on the field and mandate that he needs to play third base this season, at the major league level, especially.”

The 24-year-old has played 51 games this season with 33 at a corner outfield spot and 18 at first base. Osuna is hitting .256 with 13 doubles, five home runs and 27 RBIs.

Hurdle said Osuna will continue to work at multiple positions, adding he'll practice at third base around three times per week.

“We're very cognizant of when to work him and where to work him and how to work him,” Hurdle said. “We use the trainers' input as well. He's gotten a fair share of work.”

Osuna, who signed with the Pirates as a 16-year-old from Venezuela in 2009, played roughly two-thirds of his minor league innings at first base but has transitioned well to the outfield. Entering Thursday, Osuna has handled 1482⁄3 major league innings in right field and 872⁄3 in left with just one error in 52 chances.

He has played 911⁄3 innings at first base this season but won't practice there as often as he learns third base.

“When you're working at third, it's very similar to working at first for him,” Hurdle said, “a guy who's played first base his whole career.”

Cervelli on DL

Francisco Cervelli was placed on the disabled list with left-wrist inflammation. Infielder Max Moroff was expected to be recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis.

After missing the past two games, Cervelli was scheduled to swing a bat and test his wrist during pregame workouts, said Hurdle, who waited to finalize his lineup Thursday.

The 15-day DL stint was retroactive to Monday.

Chris Stewart started Thursday, and catcher Elias Diaz remains on the roster.

Moroff, who had two previous stints with the Pirates this season, was optioned to Indianapolis on Aug. 6.

On the road

Hurdle said he would understand if some players had mixed emotions for a one-day road trip Williamsport. The Pirates and Cardinals are scheduled to play there Sunday in conjunction with the Little League World Series.

“This is out of our norm to travel, play the same day, travel back, go to the game the next night,” he said. “We're going to get back very early in the morning. It's just a different routine.”

However, Hurdle expected to enjoy the trip.

“I'm not playing,” he said. “It's going to be easy for me to enjoy it.”

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at charlan@tribweb.com or via Twitter @CHarlan_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.