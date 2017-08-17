Pirates notebook: Jose Osuna gets pregame work at 3rd base

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pirates rookie Jose Osuna moved across the infield and handled ground balls at third base before Thursday's game at PNC Park, but for now there's no plan to play him there this season.

“We are just working him out,” manager Clint Hurdle said before the Pirates played the St. Louis Cardinals in the opener of a four-game series. “… It's a long-term vision. If something would change during the year, it will change during the year. But the goal is not to get him on the field and mandate that he needs to play third base this season, at the major league level, especially.”

The 24-year-old has played 51 games this season with 33 at a corner outfield spot and 18 at first base. Osuna is hitting .256 with 13 doubles, five home runs and 27 RBIs.

Hurdle said Osuna will continue to work at multiple positions, adding he'll practice at third base around three times per week.

“We're very cognizant of when to work him and where to work him and how to work him,” Hurdle said. “We use the trainers' input as well. He's gotten a fair share of work.”

Osuna, who signed with the Pirates as a 16-year-old from Venezuela in 2009, played roughly two-thirds of his minor league innings at first base but has transitioned well to the outfield. Entering Thursday, Osuna has handled 1482⁄3 major league innings in right field and 872⁄3 in left with just one error in 52 chances.

He has played 911⁄3 innings at first base this season but won't practice there as often as he learns third base.

“When you're working at third, it's very similar to working at first for him,” Hurdle said, “a guy who's played first base his whole career.”

Cervelli on DL

Francisco Cervelli was placed on the disabled list with left-wrist inflammation. Infielder Max Moroff was expected to be recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis.

After missing the past two games, Cervelli was scheduled to swing a bat and test his wrist during pregame workouts, said Hurdle, who waited to finalize his lineup Thursday.

The 15-day DL stint was retroactive to Monday.

Chris Stewart started Thursday, and catcher Elias Diaz remains on the roster.

Moroff, who had two previous stints with the Pirates this season, was optioned to Indianapolis on Aug. 6.

On the road

Hurdle said he would understand if some players had mixed emotions for a one-day road trip Williamsport. The Pirates and Cardinals are scheduled to play there Sunday in conjunction with the Little League World Series.

“This is out of our norm to travel, play the same day, travel back, go to the game the next night,” he said. “We're going to get back very early in the morning. It's just a different routine.”

However, Hurdle expected to enjoy the trip.

“I'm not playing,” he said. “It's going to be easy for me to enjoy it.”

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at charlan@tribweb.com or via Twitter @CHarlan_Trib.