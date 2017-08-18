Pirates minor league report: Aug. 17, 2017

Minor league report

Pirates

INDIANAPOLIS (Triple-A, 68-55) lost 4-1 to Buffalo (Blue Jays). The Indians were able to tie it 1-1 in the seventh inning but gave up some late runs, two in the bottom of the seventh and one in the eighth, in the loss. The Indians recorded just six hits in the game, all by different players, and just one extra base hit. 1B Erich Weiss (.262) went 1 for 3 with a triple, run scored and a walk. SS Gift Ngoepe (.199) brought in the only run, with a sacrifice fly, finishing 0 for 1 with a couple of walks and one RBI. SP Tyler Glasnow (8-1, 1.79 ERA) took his first loss of the season, pitching 6.2 innings, giving up three earned runs with 10 strikeouts.

Next: Friday at Syracuse (Nationals), 7:05 p.m.

ALTOONA (Double-A, 63-59) lost 2-0 to Portland (Red Sox). The Curve were unable to get much going offensively, mustering up just five hits, with only one extra base. 2B Pablo Reyes (.282) led the way offensively with three of the team's five hits, going 3 for 4 with a double. 1B Jerrick Suiter (.286) and CF Elvis Escobar (.273) had the other two hits, each with a single. SP Mitch Keller (0-1, 3.00 ERA) had a solid start but took the loss with no run support, pitching six innings, giving up two earned runs with eight strikeouts.

Next: Friday at New Hampshire (Blue Jays), 7:05 p.m.

BRADENTON (High-A, 65-55) lost 2-1 to Daytona (Reds). Despite nine hits, the Marauders struggled to bring in the runs, bringing in just one. 3B Ke'Bryan Hayes (.277) went 2 for 3 with a double and scored the lone run. RF Kevin Krause (.287) had the RBI, with a double, finishing 1 for 4. SP Cam Vieaux (3-5, 4.19 ERA) got the loss despite a quality start, pitching seven innings, giving up two earned runs with three strikeouts.

Next: Friday at Palm Beach (Cardinals), 6:30 p.m.

WEST VIRGINIA (Low-A, 58-61) lost 9-0 to Lexington (Royals). The Power got outpleyed in every aspect of the game. Offensively they recorded just two hits, while giving up 14. 3B Oneil Cruz (.294) went 1 for 3 with a double and a walk. 2B Andrew Walker (.292) had the other hit, going 1 for 3 with a single. SP Eduardo Vera (5-7, 3.72 ERA) took the loss, pitching six innings, giving up five earned runs with eight strikeouts.

Next: Friday at Greenville (Red Sox), 7:05 p.m.

WEST VIRGINIA (Short Season-A, 33-22) won 3-0 over State College (Cardinals). The Black Bears were able to put together 10 hits in the game but were only able to score three. Four pitchers combined for the team shutout. 1B Lucas Tancas (.270) led the way at the plate, going 3 for 3, with a solo home run, double and single with two RBI's, falling a triple shy of the cycle. CF Jared Oliva (.271) went 2 for 4 with a triple and a single. And DH Jose Barraza (.218) added a couple of hits, finishing up 2 for 3 with a double and one RBI. SP Gavin Wallace (2-2, 2.44 ERA) got the win, pitching five shutout innings on just three hits, with three strikeouts. Joel Cesar (2.21 ERA) threw a hitless ninth inning, giving him save number five on the season.

Next: Friday vs. State College, 7:05 p.m.

Independent

WASHINGTON (Frontier League, 42-38) lost 8-2 to Schaumburg. C Kyle Pollack went 2 for 4 with a run scored and a double, and Aaron Burns took the loss after going 4 1⁄ 3 innings and allowing four earned runs. The Wild Things will turn their focus to Lake Erie on Friday, with whom they have split the season series 5-5.

Next: Friday vs. Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.