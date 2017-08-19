Chad Kuhl, Starling Marte help Pirates defeat Cardinals, snap 6-game skid

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Chad Kuhl and Cardinals outfielder Randal Grichuk were locked in a pitcher-hitter duel that endured for two hours.

Sure, one hour and 56 minutes were consumed by a rain delay that interrupted the second-inning at bat. But Kuhl returned when skies cleared, and Grichuk struck out looking on a 98-mph fastball that showed the right-hander still was sharp despite the delay.

Cardinals starter Michael Wacha clearly wasn't, but Kuhl was able to throw five strong innings and allow just one run in Saturday's 6-4 victory over the Cardinals at PNC Park. The Pirates snapped a six-game losing streak, and Kuhl's work lifted a bullpen that was short on long-relief arms.

Kuhl (6-8) allowed just three hits, one walk and struck out six.

Wacha (9-6) also returned after the long delay, but six of the first seven Pirates batters reached base including two-run homers from Adam Frazier and Starling Marte. The right-hander, who allowed five runs in the second, was pulled after four innings and 81 pitches.

Marte went 3 for 5 with a run and two RBIs for his fourth multi-hit game in a row. The outfielder is 11 for 22 with six runs scored during that span. The home run was his first since April 15.

Frazier went 3 for 4 with a run and two RBIs.

Kuhl's five innings were crucial after starter Trevor Williams lasted just three innings in Friday's loss, forcing the Pirates to promote Dovydas Neverauskas from Triple-A Indianapolis to boost the bullpen.

Kuhl earned just four outs Saturday when the rain came.

His return to the mound made the task far more tolerable for the Pirates' bullpen. Neverauskas pitched a scoreless, sixth and George Kontos held the Cardinals scoreless in the seventh. Cardinals shortstop Paul DeJong hit a two-run homer off Juan Nicasio in the eighth.

Felipe Rivero allowed a leadoff homer to Cardinals right fielder Jose Martinez in the ninth but then retired the next three in order for his 13th save.

The six-game losing streak tied the Pirates' longest this season. Saturday's game drew 34,660. The four-game series shifts to Williamsport for the finale Sunday. The Pirates and Cardinals will play at Bowman Field in the Little League Classic.

After the rain delay, Wacha walked leadoff batter Josh Bell on six pitches before allowing Frazier's two-run blast to right-center. Sean Rodriguez and John Jaso singled, and Rodriguez scored on a double-play grounder by Elias Diaz. But with two outs and the pitcher at the plate, Wacha couldn't escape the inning. Kuhl doubled to left, and Marte homered to right center to lead 5-1. Wacha threw 35 pitches in the second.

The Cardinals' first run came just before the rain delay. An RBI single by Kolton Wong scored Martinez, who doubled to right one batter earlier in the second.

In the sixth, pinch-hitter Jose Osuna drove a leadoff home run into the left-field seats to increase the lead to 6-1. The homer was his first as a pinch hitter. Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at charlan@tribweb.com or via Twitter @CHarlan_Trib.