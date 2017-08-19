Pirates notebook: Steven Brault sent back to Indy after day in majors

A day after the Pirates promoted Steven Brault from the minors, the left-handed reliever was sent back down.

The 25-year-old worked four innings in relief Friday night when starter Trevor Williams lasted just three. After throwing 64 pitches, Brault wouldn't be able to pitch for three days, manager Clint Hurdle said, so the bullpen needed a fresh arm for long relief.

Dovydas Neverauskas was recalled Saturday from Triple-A.

“Unfortunately, this isn't the way we drew it up when we called up Steven,” Hurdle said. “Nobody's plan was for Trevor to go 3 1⁄ 3 . There are things out of my control, out of Steven's control and out of Trevor's control to some degree. (Williams) would have stayed and pitched if I would have let him. By his early exit, Steven poured out what he had.”

The relief appearance was just the third this season for Brault in the majors after a two-outing stint in late July. He's allowed four runs on eight hits in eight innings. As a starter in Indianapolis, he's 10-5 with a 1.95 ERA in 20 starts.

“You deal with the facts, and you share with them the truth like I did with Steven,” Hurdle said. “I said you've got to stay in control of what you're in control of. … Go back and continue to pitch to the best of your abilities. We have every intention of seeing more of you.”

Neverauskas, who made his major league debut in April, is 1-0 with a 3.00 in six games this season with the Pirates. His most recent appearance was Aug. 6. The 24-year-old right-hander had a 2.77 ERA and 12 saves in 38 relief appearances for Indianapolis.

The bullpen shuffle won't be an issue next month once the roster expands, but the Pirates couldn't wait.

“There's nobody out there available to pitch multiple innings,” said Hurdle, noting A.J. Schugel and Daniel Hudson pitched on consecutive days. “(George) Kontos isn't available to do it. (Joaquin) Benoit isn't available to do it. If you're talking about one-plus (inning), yeah. Two, you're pushing it.”

LeBlanc on DL

When the Pirates added pitcher Wade LeBlanc to the disabled list Friday, it was his first time on it in the minors or majors.

“I had family members ask what the DL is,” said LeBlanc, who's out with a strained left quad muscle. “That's pretty good when you're 33 and you have to explain to your family what the DL is.”

LeBlanc, who has pitched 12 seasons, was injured Thursday while working the ninth inning of an 11-7 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals. The left-handed reliever needed 45 pitches to complete the inning and allowed four runs on four hits.

“I felt it grab a couple pitches toward the end,” he said. “I never had an issue with any muscle, a pull or strain, so I thought it might just be fatigue. When I woke up the next morning, it was still kind of tight, for lack of a better word. They asked me what I thought, and I said I might need two or three days. I guess they were just aggressive with the DL.”

LeBlanc is 4-2 with a 4.99 ERA in 45 appearances.

The pitch total was his third-highest this season and easily the most he threw in an inning.

“We've got to give him some time to calm the area that's sore down,” Hurdle said. “I felt some responsibility for that. He threw 45 pitches. That was his last hitter.”

Sean Rod, pitcher?

Utility player Sean Rodriguez almost added pitcher to the many positions he's handled this season. If Hurdle needed another pitcher in Thursday's ninth inning, Rodriguez was his choice to pitch.

“There are a lot of guys who want to do it until they have to do it,” Hurdle said, “and I don't think that it affects Sean in any way, shape or form. He's not going to go try to throw 100.”

Asked whether he considered Jordy Mercer, who was an Oklahoma State pitcher, Hurdle said no.

“Do you want your everyday shortstop pitching in a game? Absolutely not,” Hurdle said. “That for me doesn't make a lot of sense. We used (Josh) Harrison a number of years ago in Colorado. He's in a different role now. I wouldn't use Harrison again now either.”

