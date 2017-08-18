Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pirates

Scouting report for Saturday, Aug. 19: Cardinals at Pirates

Rob Biertempfel
Rob Biertempfel | Friday, Aug. 18, 2017, 6:36 p.m.
Pirates pitcher Chad Kuhl delivers during the first inning against the Tigers Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates pitcher Chad Kuhl delivers during the first inning against the Tigers Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017, at PNC Park.

Updated less than a minute ago

Pirates gameday

vs. Cardinals

4:05 p.m.

PNC Park

TV/radio: AT&T SportsNet/ 93.7 FM, 1480 AM, Pirates Radio Network

Probable pitchers

Pirates RHP CHAD KUHL (5-8, 4.64) vs. Cardinals RHP MICHAEL WACHA (9-5, 3.85)

Gamecast: Over his past three starts, Wacha has worked 15 innings and yielded eight runs on 19 hits and six walks. The Cardinals dropped two of those games. … Through Thursday, Jordy Mercer had hit 11 home runs, which matches his total from last season. It also is one shy of his career high set in 2014. … In four career starts vs. the Cardinals, Kuhl is 0-2 with a 5.50 ERA. He is 3-2 with a 3.35 ERA over his past nine starts overall this year.

Next up

Sunday, 7:08 p.m., MLB Little League Classic at Historic Bowman Field in Williamsport: Cardinals RHP Mike Leake (7-11, 3.88) vs. Pirates RHP Ivan Nova (10-10, 3.77)

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.