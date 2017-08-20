Pirates drop Cardinals in inaugural MLB Little League Classic

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

WILLIAMSPORT — Manager Clint Hurdle did not detour the team bus to an ice-cream stand after the Pirates beat the St. Louis Cardinals, 6-3, on Sunday in the debut MLB Little League Classic.

That's about the only thing that was missing, though, on an idyllic evening at Historic Bowman Field.

The Pirates got a solid start from Ivan Nova, who shooed away flying insects with his glove between pitches. Starling Marte delivered a pair of singles for his sixth straight multi-hit game. Josh Bell hit a towering home run and matched his career-high with four RBIs.

At the end of the game, the Pirates and Cardinals recreated a Little League moment by meeting on the infield and shaking hands.

“From the time we got off the bus, it was almost like fireworks,” Hurdle said. “Things just kept happening. Things that made you smile. Things that made you happy you were here.”

Dozens of players from the Little League World Series packed the spruced-up minor league ballpark. Before the Classic, players from both big league teams mingled with the kids.

“We took a lot of pictures and had a lot of fun,” Bell said. “Coupled with this game, it was the complete package.”

The players found ways to connect with the kids that went beyond baseball.

“Really, it was trading Instagram and Snapchats,” Bell said. “Nobody came up to me and asked, ‘What do you think about my swing?' It was more like. ‘Would you follow me on Instagram?' ”

Commissioner Rob Manfred created the Classic with an eye toward locking up generations of fans.

“I'm hopeful that we'll continue to play it, that we'll come back next year and it will become an annual event,” Manfred said. “Those (kids) we watched play today … are going to be the core of our fan base for years to come.”

Cardinals right-hander Mike Leake (7-12) gave up six runs on eight hits and was booted after just three innings (52 pitches).

Marte led off the first with a single. Josh Harrison roped a double into the gap in left-center.

Third base coach Joey Cora waved Marte home, but Marte abruptly stopped after he appeared to take an awkward step at the bag. Marte scored on Andrew McCutchen's ground out.

Bell followed with a two-run homer that threatened the windshields when it crashed down among cars parked beyond the center-field wall.

After Yadier Molina's leadoff single in the second, Jedd Gyorko sent a belt-high fastball into the Cardinals' bulllpen to make it 3-2.

The Pirates used five singles to extend their lead to 6-2 in the third. Bell lined a two-run single, and Adam Frazier's RBI looper dropped in front of center fielder Dexter Fowler.

“I'm just focusing on the ball over the middle of the plate,” said Bell, who's gone 13 for 33 (.394) over his past 11 games. “It's something I talked to (David) Freese about a month and a half ago. It's really turned things around for me — sitting middle-middle for the majority of my at-bats and when the pitcher makes mistakes, turning on them and crushing them.”

Nova (11-10) had a lot of traffic on the bases — he gave up eight hits and walked three — over his 52⁄3 innings. He struck out five and notched his first victory in six starts since July 23.

“I tried to be careful but at the same time make my pitches when I had to,” Nova said. “I had a job to do, and I tried to stay focused. No panic. I felt much better with my release point.”

After Leake left the game, the Pirates managed only one hit: McCutchen's leadoff double in the fifth.

The Pirates' bullpen also did its job. The Cardinals put runners on the corners with two outs in the seventh, but Dovydas Neverauskas struck out Dexter Fowler looking.

“Curveball,” Neverauskas said. “I tried to bury it but kind of left it up a little in the zone. Got the strike, though.”

Closer Felipe Rivero's 99 mph fastball drew “ooh”s from the Little Leaguers and notched his 14th save.

Rob Biertempfel is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at rbiertempfel@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BiertempfelTrib.