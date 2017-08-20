Pirates notebook: Jacob Stallings gets call for Little League Classic

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

WILLIAMSPORT — Jacob Stallings was promoted from Triple-A Indianapolis on Sunday to be the Pirates' “26th man” in the MLB Little League Classic at historic Bowman Field.

If a player is called up to the majors for a game that's played in Class A ball park, does it still count as big league service time?

“It counts to me,” Stallings said with a laugh.

The Pirates and St. Louis Cardinals each were allowed to add a player to their active rosters for the Classic. The Cardinals brought up Stephen Piscotty.

Manager Clint Hurdle chose to add Stallings to free up backup catcher Elias Diaz to be a pinch-hitter or -runner if needed.

The game is a homecoming of sorts for Stallings. In 2012, after the Pirates made him a seventh-round pick, Stallings played his first pro game at Bowman Field with the State College Spikes against the Williamsport Crosscutters, the short-season Class A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies.

“It's kind of wild,” Stallings said. “The last time I was here with State College, the Little League World Series was going on. We didn't get over there to see it, but it was still cool to be around it.”

The visitors' clubhouse is L-shaped and compact. Absent are the plush chairs and wide lockers that are commonplace in big league parks.

“It was a lot worse before,” Stallings said. “They've made a lot of really nice improvements to the field. Before, it was a little more … condensed, is how I would describe it.”

To prepare for the Classic, there was $4 million worth of renovation work done at Bowman Field. The bleachers were replaced by seats, new dugouts were installed, protective netting was added and the clubhouses were cleaned.

“It's a lot different that what guys who played here said it was going to look like,” said Josh Harrison, who compared it to a spring training stadium in the Grapefruit League.

Bowman Field, which opened in 1926, is the second-oldest ballpark in the minors.

“I'm glad they're dressing her up,” said Pirates manager Clint Hurdle, who managed at Williamsport in 1991. “It's a cool restoration because now it's going to have a new life and new opportunity, and not just for the short-season club. Who knows how that park can be utilized moving forward? It is a historic field. It's somewhat of a monument.”

‘It's bigger than you'

The Classic coincided with MLB's Players' Weekend, when the uniform rules were relaxed. Harrison wore a special pair of cream-colored Adidas cleats that featured black and gold stripes.

Harrison was among players from both teams who met Little League World Series players Sunday morning. Some of the kids from Mexico, Michigan and New Jersey signed Harrison's cleats, which he wore in the game.

“I'll take these (shoes) home and probably put them in a case,” Harrison said. “It's pretty cool, we're the first ones who get to do this, and I'm pretty sure I'm the only one who got their autographs. A cool little keepsake.”

The Pirates and Cardinals arrived in Williamsport early Sunday morning after playing a game Saturday night that included a two-hour rain delay.

“It's one of those things where you don't really think about that. You just push through it,” Harrison said. “At the end of the day, it's bigger than you.

“I'm a firm believer that there are more important things than what I do on the field. Don't get me wrong — I want to go 4 for 4, make every defensive play and win the game every night. But, days like today, it's cool to step back, meet those kids and realize they're the future of the game we're playing today.”

Cole left behind

Gerrit Cole was given permission to remain in Pittsburgh while the team went to Williamsport. Cole, who is healthy, is slated to pitch Monday at PNC Park. The Pirates opted to have him avoid the hassle of taking two flights with a quick turnaround.

Seeing stars

The front part of Andrew McCutchen's batting practice cap is filled with Stargell Stars, which are awarded by coach Kimera Bartee for stellar plays.

“I'm trying to fill the whole cap,” said McCutchen, who added he's lost count of how many stars he's gotten this season.

McCutchen has worn his star-studded BP all season, but his special jersey with “Cutch” on the back was reserved for Players' Weekend.

“The uniforms are not bad,” McCutchen said, “It's a weird (shade of) yellow, but it's not bad. They don't match with anything, necessarily, but it's cool, though.”

Cervelli will swing

Francisco Cervelli (left wrist inflammation) will begin taking swings on Monday, and has been throwing and catching for the past few days. He is eligible to come off the 10-day disabled list Thursday.

“It feels good,” Cervelli said. “Probably next week, I'll be ready.”

There are teams from Italy and Venezuela in the LLWS. Cervelli, a native of Venezuela who played for Italy in the World Baseball Classic, met with kids from both squads.

“I always wanted to come here and play when I was a kid, but didn't have the opportunity,” Cervelli said. “Sixteen years later, I made it.”

Rob Biertempfel is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at rbiertempfel@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BiertempfelTrib.