Pirates

Pirates pregame: Brault called up, LeBlanc goes on 10-day DL

Rob Biertempfel
Rob Biertempfel | Friday, Aug. 18, 2017, 5:21 p.m.
Ivan Nova is scheduled to start for the Pirates when they face the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday at Historic Bowman Field in Williamsport, Pa.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Because of a roster move — Wade LeBlanc was placed on the 10-day disabled list — the Pirates waited until about 5:45 p.m. before releasing their lineup.

Steven Brault is on his way to Pittsburgh to replace LeBlanc, who has a strained left quad. Last night, LeBlanc tossed one inning and gave up four runs on four hits vs. the Cardinals.

Brault last week was named International League Pitcher of the Week after going 2-0 and not allowing a run over 14 innings. Overall this season, the lefty is 10-5 with a 1.94 ERA. He has allowed two or fewer runs in 15 of his past 16 outings.

Brault made two appearances with the Pirates this season. He gave up two runs in one inning July 22 vs. the Rockies and tossed three scoreless innings July 25 vs. the Giants.

Big league game, minor league park

The more I think about the MLB Little League Classic, the less I like it.

It's a really crappy deal for the Pirates and Cardinals, who will have to break from their normal routines, fly to the middle of the state (hello, carbon footprint!), play in a glorified minor league facility — in the heat of a penance race! — and lose a bunch of sleep in the process. All so MLB can pretend that it cares about youth baseball.

According to the St. Louis Post Disapatch, Cardinals broadcaster John Rooney ripped the plan on KMOX-AM in St. Louis: "They're going to play a Sunday night game in Williamsport so ESPN can promote (its) telecasts of the Little League World Series. That's what it comes down to. ... It's strange to me. It's a nice thing to promote baseball, and I'm all for that. But with teams trying to win a division, and to (play in Williamsport) at this point in the season, I just find it rather strange."

http://www.stltoday.com/sports/baseball/professional/media-views-cards-announcer-rooney-critical-of-game-on-minor/article_f70573cb-76c5-59ed-b477-d3e479e77fbe.html

Today's game

2:10 p.m. at Miller Park, Milwaukee.

TV: AT&T Sportsnet. Radio: 93.7 FM, 1450 AM, 1480 AM

CARDINALS (62-59): Matt Carpenter 3, Tommy Pham 7, Paul DeJong 6, Dexter Fowler 8, Yadier Molina 2, Jedd Gyorko 5, Kolten Wong 4, Randal Grichuk 9, RHP Carlos Martinez (9-9. 3.56)

PIRATES (58-63): Starling Marte 7, Josh Harrison 4, Andrew McCutchen 8, Josh Bell 3, David Freese 5, Adam Frazier 9, Elias Diaz 2, Jordy Mercer 6, RHP Trevor Williams (5-5, 4.19)

Gamecast: Martinez is 3-1 in his last four starts. He allowed three runs on seven hits in seven innings Saturday against the Braves. He's struck out 14 and walked one over his past 14 innings. Starling Marte is 11 for 22 (.500) against Martinez. Williams earned a no-decision when he faced the Cardinals on July 16 at PNC Park. He allowed two runs, one earned, on nine hits in 52⁄3 innings. The Pirates won 4-3.

Looking ahead

SATURDAY, 4:05 p.m. at PNC Park: Cardinals RHP Michael Wacha (9-5, 3.85) vs Pirates RHP Chad Kuhl (5-8, 4.64)

SUNDAY, 7:08 p.m., MLB Little League Classic at Historic Bowman Field in Williamsport, Pa.: Cardinals RHP Mike Leake (7-11, 3.88) vs. Pirates RHP Ivan Nova (10-10, 3.77)

MONDAY, 7:05 p.m. at PNC Park: Dodgers TBA vs. Pirates RHP Gerrit Cole (10-8, 4.04)

TUESDAY, 7:05 p.m. at PNC Park: Dodgers TBA vs. Pirates RHP Jameson Taillon (7-5, 4.64)

Rob Biertempfel is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at rbiertempfel@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BiertempfelTrib.

