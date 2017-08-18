Pirates minor league report: Aug. 18, 2017

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Minor League Report

Pirates

INDIANAPOLIS (Triple-A, 68-56) lost 11-5 to Syracuse (Nationals). CF Danny Ortiz (.257) hit his 13th homer, a two-run shot. 2B Gift Ngoepe (.206) went 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI, and RF Christopher Bostick (.284) also went 1 for 4 with a double and an RBI. SP Tyler Eppler (6-8, 5.29 ERA) started and struggled early, giving up nine runs, eight earned in four innings.

Next: Saturday at Syracuse, 7:05 p.m.

ALTOONA (Double-A, 63-59) at New Hampshire (Blue Jays) was postponed due to rain.

Next: Saturday at New Hampshire, 6:05 p.m. (doubleheader)

BRADENTON (High-A, 65-56) lost 2-1 to Palm Beach (Cardinals). The Marauders took a 1-0 lead in the top of the eighth before giving up two in the bottom half. They stranded bases loaded in the ninth to end the game. 3B Ke'Bryan Hayes (.279) went 2 for 4 with two singles. CF Casey Hughston (.256) finished 2 for 4, scoring the lone run on a RBI single from RF Alfredo Reyes (.233). SP James Marvel (2.00 ERA) pitched seven shutout innings with seven strikeouts but received a no-decision. LHP Daniel Zamora (2-4, 2.06 ERA) took the loss in relief, pitching one inning, giving up two earned runs and striking out one.

Next: Saturday at Palm Beach, 5:30 p.m.

WEST VIRGINIA (Low-A, 59-61) won 11-8 at Greenville (Red Sox). The Power overcame a 7-1 deficit thanks to an eight-run third inning. SS Adrian Valerio (.291) finished 2 for 4 with his ninth homer, a double and three runs. 1B Albert Baur had two hits and three RBIs.

Next: Saturday at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Independent

WASHINGTON (Frontier League, 43-38) won 5-4 over Lake Erie. DH Brailin Jackson (.277) went 3 for 4 with a run and an RBI, and CF Rashad Brown (.266) finished 2 for 3 with two runs and an RBI. Three Wild Things pitchers combined for 15 strikeouts.

Next: Saturday vs. Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.