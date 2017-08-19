Pirates minor league report: Aug. 19, 2017

Minor league report

Pirates

INDIANAPOLIS (Triple-A, 69-56) beat Syracuse (Nationals), 5-4. 1B Joey Terdoslavich went 2 for 4 with a double and one RBI. CF Danny Ortiz was 2 for 5 with one home run and three RBIs. Montana DuRapau (1-0, 3.18) got his first win with two innings pitched and four strikeouts. Right-handed SP Drew Hutchinson (7-8, 3.74 ERA) is scheduled to get the start for the Indians in Sunday's game.

Next: Sunday at Syracuse, 1:05 p.m.

ALTOONA (Double-A, 63-60) won its first game of the day 7-5 in seven innings over New Hampshire (Blue Jays). RHP Brandon Cumpton (3-3, 4.50) picked up the win in relief, and Closer Tate Scioneaux (1.87 ERA) notched his 13th save of the year. 1B Jerrick Suiter (.293) hit a first-inning two-run homer, and the Curve offense continued to roll from there. All seven RBIs came from the middle of the lineup as Suiter tallied three from the cleanup spot and CF Anderson Feliz (2.42) and DH Jordan George (.303) each had a pair from the third and fifth slots, respectively. Feliz and George both hit a double, and C Jin-De Jhang (.226) smacked a two-bagger, as well. The Curve lost 5-1 in the second game, a makeup from Aug. 18. SS Cole Tucker went 1 for 4, and LF Justin Maffei had the only RBI.

Next: Sunday at New Hampshire, 1:35 p.m.

BRADENTON (High-A, 65-57) lost 3-0 to Palm Beach (Cardinals). The Marauders offense was held in check all night, mustering only three hits. RF Logan Rattledge (.241) hit a double for the team's only extra-base hit. Right-handed SP Bret Helton (8-2, 3.41) took just his second loss of the season. He struck out four batters and walked only one but gave up two earned runs on seven hits in six innings.

Next: Sunday at Palm Beach, 1 p.m.

WEST VIRGINIA (Low-A, 60-61) beat Greenville (Red Sox), 7-4. DH Ryan Nagle had a three-run double, and 1B Albert Baur scored three times and went 3 for 5 with a double.Setphan Meyer (3-0, 2.67) went seven innings for the win, striking out eight and allowing one earned run. Left-handed SP Oddy Nunez (4-6, 3.50) is scheduled to start Sunday's game.

Next: Sunday at Greenville, 4:05 p.m.

WEST VIRGINIA (Short Season-A, 33-24) lost to Mahoning Valley (Indians), 2-1. Black Bears 2B Brett Pope went 2 for 4 with a double and one run scored. CF Chris Sharpe also went 2 for 4 and had the lone RBI. Left-handed SP Ike Schlabach (4-4, 3.04) is scheduled to start Sunday's game.

Next: Sunday vs. Mahoning Valley (Indians), 4:05 p.m.

Independent

WASHINGTON (Frontier League, 44-38) beat Lake Erie, 8-4. Right-handed SP Tyler Garkow (7-2, 2.84) got the win in his first start for the Wild Things. He struck out eleven batters over 6 1⁄ 3 innings of work, giving up two earned runs. 1B Kane Sweeney ( .305), C Kyle Pollock (.265) and 2B Justin Bohn (.211) each recorded a double, with Sweeney and 3B Kenny Peoples-Walls (.253) each knocking in three runs.

Next: Sunday vs Lake Erie, 5:05 p.m.