Scouting report for Sunday, Aug. 20: Cardinals vs. Pirates
Updated 4 minutes ago
Pirates gameday
vs. Cardinals
7:08 p.m.
Bowman Field, Williamsport
TV/radio: ESPN/93.7 FM, 1480 AM, Pirates Radio Network
Probable pitchers
Pirates RHP
Ivan Nova (10-10, 3.77)
Cardinals RHP
Mike Leake (7-11, 3.88)
Gamecast: The Pirates and Cardinals will play in Williamsport as part of the Little League Classic. The teams will use Bowman Field, which is home to the Williamsport Crosscutters of the Class A New York-Penn League. The crowd will be mostly Little League players and their families. The Pirates have not played a neutral-site home game since Sept. 22, 1890 against the New York Giants in Wheeling, W.Va. Leake is 1-5 in his last seven starts. He allowed eight earned runs on nine hits in 4 1⁄3 innings Tuesday in Boston. Nova is 0-4 in his past five starts. He allowed one earned run on four hits in six innings Tuesday in Milwaukee, a 3-1 Pirates loss.
Next up
Monday, 7:05 p.m.: Pirates RHP Gerrit Cole (10-8, 4.04) vs. Dodgers LHP Alex Wood (14-1, 2.30)