Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pirates

Scouting report for Sunday, Aug. 20: Cardinals vs. Pirates

Tribune-Review | Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017, 8:51 p.m.
Pirates pitcher Ivan Nova pauses between batters on the mound during a game against the Padres on Aug. 4, 2017, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates pitcher Ivan Nova pauses between batters on the mound during a game against the Padres on Aug. 4, 2017, at PNC Park.

Updated 4 minutes ago

Pirates gameday

vs. Cardinals

7:08 p.m.

Bowman Field, Williamsport

TV/radio: ESPN/93.7 FM, 1480 AM, Pirates Radio Network

Probable pitchers

Pirates RHP

Ivan Nova (10-10, 3.77)

Cardinals RHP

Mike Leake (7-11, 3.88)

Gamecast: The Pirates and Cardinals will play in Williamsport as part of the Little League Classic. The teams will use Bowman Field, which is home to the Williamsport Crosscutters of the Class A New York-Penn League. The crowd will be mostly Little League players and their families. The Pirates have not played a neutral-site home game since Sept. 22, 1890 against the New York Giants in Wheeling, W.Va. Leake is 1-5 in his last seven starts. He allowed eight earned runs on nine hits in 4 13 innings Tuesday in Boston. Nova is 0-4 in his past five starts. He allowed one earned run on four hits in six innings Tuesday in Milwaukee, a 3-1 Pirates loss.

Next up

Monday, 7:05 p.m.: Pirates RHP Gerrit Cole (10-8, 4.04) vs. Dodgers LHP Alex Wood (14-1, 2.30)

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.