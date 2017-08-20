Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pirates

Pirates pregame: Little League Classic evokes memories for Hurdle

Rob Biertempfel
Rob Biertempfel | Sunday, Aug. 20, 2017, 4:30 p.m.
Pirates manager Clint Hurdle spent the 1991 season as manager of the Williamsport Bills, a former New York Mets affiliate.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Updated 47 minutes ago

WILLIAMSPORT — Clint Hurdle spent the summer of 1991 managing the Williamsport Bills, a former Double-A affiliate of the Mets. It was not a magical season for Hurdle and his staff, as the Bills went 60-79 in their final season in Williamsport before the franchise was moved to Binghamton, N.Y.

“We weren't very good,” Hurdle said. “We did a lot of coaching and a lot of working that year. It was kind of like playing in Omaha when you have a bad season, and they can't wait for you to go on the road so they can have the College World Series. In Williamsport, they couldn't wait for us to go on the road so they could have the Little League World Series.”

The LLWS is played a couple of miles from Historic Bowman Field, which is home of the Williamsport Crosscutters, the Phillies' short-season Class A affiliate. Today, the Pirates and Cardinals visited the LLWS complex as part of the lead-up to the MLB Little League Classic.

Hurdle said his single season in north-central Pennsylvania wasn't all bad.

“One thing I do remember is I had no idea how pretty it was to travel in the Eastern League,” Hurdle said. “There are some pretty beautiful drives, traveling through the Poconos, traveling through Amish country. Geographically, it might have been a highlight.”

26th men

The Pirates and Cardinals were each allowed to add a player to their active rosters for the Little League Classic. The Cardinals chose Stephen Piscotty. The Pirates went with catcher Jacob Stallings, who made his pro debut with short-season Class A State College in 2012 at Bowman Field.

Cervelli update

Francisco Cervelli (left wrist inflammation) is eligible to come off the disabled list Thursday.

“It feels good,” Cervelli said. “Probably next week, I'll be ready.”

Cervellli has been throwing the past couple of days and will try to take some swings Monday.

Today's game

7:08 p.m., MLB Little League Classic at Historic Bowman Field. TV: ESPN. Radio: Radio: 93.7 FM, 1450 AM, 1480 AM

CARDINALS (63-60): Matt Carpenter 3, Stephen Piscotty 9, Paul DeJong 6, Dexter Fowler 8, Yadier Molina 2, Jedd Gyorko 5, Kolten Wong 4, Randal Grichuk 7, RHP Mike Leake (7-11, 3.88)

PIRATES (59-64): Starling Marte 7, Josh Harrison 4, Andrew McCutchen 8, Josh Bell 3, David Freese 5, Adam Frazier 9, Jordy Mercer 6, Chris Stewart 2, RHP Ivan Nova (10-10, 3.77)

Looking ahead

MONDAY, 7:05 p.m. at PNC Park: Dodgers LHP Alex Wood (14-1, 2.30) vs. Pirates RHP Gerrit Cole (10-8, 4.04)

TUESDAY, 7:05 p.m. at PNC Park: Dodgers TBA vs. Pirates RHP Jameson Taillon (7-5, 4.64)

WEDNESDAY, 7:05 p.m. at PNC Park: Dodgers LHP Rich Hill (9-4, 3.54) vs. Pirates RHP Trevor Williams (5-6, 4.71)

THURSDAY, 4:05 p.m. at PNC Park: Dodgers LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu (4-6, 3.45) vs. Pirates RHP Chad Kuhl (6-8, 4.52)

Rob Biertempfel is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at rbiertempfel@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BiertempfelTrib.

