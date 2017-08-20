Pirates minor league report: Aug. 20, 2017

Minor league report

Pirates

INDIANAPOLIS (Triple-A,69-57) lost to Syracuse (Nationals), 4-3.The Chiefs plated two runs in the bottom of the ninth before eventually winnng in 13 innings. Four players had multi-hit games for the Indians including Jordan Luplow (.341), who was 2 for 5 with a double and a run scored. Drew Hutchison received a no-decision his quality start that included six innings, four strikeouts and one earned run.

Next: Monday vs. Louisville, 7:05 p.m.

ALTOONA (Double-A, 65-60) rallied to defeat New Hampshire (Blue Jays), 6-5. Elvis Escobar (.275) got the scoring started with a two-RBI double in the fourth. Down by two in the ninth, Jerrick Suiter (.292) hit a two-RBI double to tie the score before Cole Tucker (.202) singled in the go-ahead run in the top of the 10th.Tanner Anderson (9-8, 3.53 ERA) earned the win in relief by pitching two shutout innings.

Next: Monday at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

BRADENTON (High-A, 65-57) was postponed due to rain.

Next: Tuesday at Daytona, 7:05 p.m.

WEST VIRGINIA (Low-A, 60-62) lost to Greenville (Red Sox), 7-1. Greenville put up four runs in the first two innings and chased starter Oddy Nunez (4-7, 3.76) after 2 2⁄ 3 innings. Ryan Nagle (.275) hit an RBI double to score Oneil Cruz for the lone Power run.

Next: Monday at Greenville, 1:05 p.m.

WEST VIRGINIA (Short season-A, 34-24) shut out Mahoning Valley (Indians), 4-0. Ike Schlabach (5-4, 2.77) blanked the Scrappers across five innings and struck out three, and Blake Weiman and Matt Seelinger each threw two no-hit innings in relief. Deon Stafford (.289) totaled three hits to go along with an RBI and a run scored.

Next: Monday vs. Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Independent

WASHINGTON (Frontier League, 44-39) lost to Lake Erie, 6-1. The Wild Things were shut down until the ninth inning, when they made things interesting by loading the bases with no outs. However, they could only get one run across, on a fielder's choice from Hector Roa.

Next: Tuesday vs. Schaumburg, 7:05 p.m.