Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pirates

Pirates minor league report: Aug. 20, 2017

Tribune-Review | Sunday, Aug. 20, 2017, 10:48 p.m.

Updated 33 minutes ago

Minor league report

Pirates

INDIANAPOLIS (Triple-A,69-57) lost to Syracuse (Nationals), 4-3.The Chiefs plated two runs in the bottom of the ninth before eventually winnng in 13 innings. Four players had multi-hit games for the Indians including Jordan Luplow (.341), who was 2 for 5 with a double and a run scored. Drew Hutchison received a no-decision his quality start that included six innings, four strikeouts and one earned run.

Next: Monday vs. Louisville, 7:05 p.m.

ALTOONA (Double-A, 65-60) rallied to defeat New Hampshire (Blue Jays), 6-5. Elvis Escobar (.275) got the scoring started with a two-RBI double in the fourth. Down by two in the ninth, Jerrick Suiter (.292) hit a two-RBI double to tie the score before Cole Tucker (.202) singled in the go-ahead run in the top of the 10th.Tanner Anderson (9-8, 3.53 ERA) earned the win in relief by pitching two shutout innings.

Next: Monday at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

BRADENTON (High-A, 65-57) was postponed due to rain.

Next: Tuesday at Daytona, 7:05 p.m.

WEST VIRGINIA (Low-A, 60-62) lost to Greenville (Red Sox), 7-1. Greenville put up four runs in the first two innings and chased starter Oddy Nunez (4-7, 3.76) after 2 23 innings. Ryan Nagle (.275) hit an RBI double to score Oneil Cruz for the lone Power run.

Next: Monday at Greenville, 1:05 p.m.

WEST VIRGINIA (Short season-A, 34-24) shut out Mahoning Valley (Indians), 4-0. Ike Schlabach (5-4, 2.77) blanked the Scrappers across five innings and struck out three, and Blake Weiman and Matt Seelinger each threw two no-hit innings in relief. Deon Stafford (.289) totaled three hits to go along with an RBI and a run scored.

Next: Monday vs. Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Independent

WASHINGTON (Frontier League, 44-39) lost to Lake Erie, 6-1. The Wild Things were shut down until the ninth inning, when they made things interesting by loading the bases with no outs. However, they could only get one run across, on a fielder's choice from Hector Roa.

Next: Tuesday vs. Schaumburg, 7:05 p.m.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.