Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pirates

Pirates surrender 7th-inning lead, fall to Dodgers in 12

Rob Biertempfel
Rob Biertempfel | Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, 11:51 p.m.

Updated 38 minutes ago

Yasiel Puig led off the 12th inning Monday with a home run that lifted the Los Angeles Dodgers to a 6-5 victory against the Pirates.

The Pirates blew an early 3-0 lead. They fell behind by two runs when Curtis Granderson hit a grand slam off weary starter Gerrit Cole in the seventh inning.

In the eighth, Dodgers reliever Pedro Baez gave up Josh Harrison's one-out RBI double, then walked the bases loaded. Harrison scored on Josh Bell's fielder's choice grounder to make it 5-5.

Pirates reliever Joaquin Benoit worked the 10th and 11th innings and threw a season-high 38 pitches. It was just the third time in 222 outings since 2014 that Benoit, who turned 40 last month, tossed two innings.

Dovydas Neverauskas replaced Benoit to start the 12th. Puig homered into the Dodgers bullpen on a 1-0 pitch.

The Pirates managed only five hits in six innings against left-hander Alex Wood, but three of them were homers. Jose Osuna, Sean Rodriguez and Harrison went deep to make it 3-0 after three.

Wood went into the game averaging 0.56 homers allowed per nine innings, the third-best rate in the majors.

Osuna and Rodriguez went deep four pitches apart in the second inning. It was the fourth this season the Pirates hit back-to-back homers.

To get Osuna and Rodriguez in the lineup, manager Clint Hurdle sat two guys who've been killing the ball lately, Bell and Adam Frazier. A gutsy call, but it worked.

Harrison knocked one out to right-center field with one out in the third.

The Pirates have homered in five consecutive games, hitting a total of 11 in that span.

Cole carried a shutout into the seventh inning after escaping a pair bases-loaded jams.

In the second inning, he ended a threat by whiffing Chase Utley. The strikeout triggered a stretch in which Cole retired 12 of 13 batters.

That run ended in the sixth, when Justin Turner was hit by a pitch and Granderson singled. With two outs, third baseman David Freese booted Puig's roller. The error loaded the bases.

Adrian Gonzalez jumped on a first-pitch fastball and sent it deep to center field. Andrew McCutchen caught it inches from the wall.

Cole fell apart in the seventh. He still had plenty of zip on his fastball, but it was getting fatter over the middle of the plate.

With one out and runners on the corners, Corey Seager lined an RBI single to make it 3-1. Turner's sharp single to left loaded the bases.

That brought up Granderson, a left-handed batter. With Wade LeBlanc on the disabled list and Steven Brault back at Triple-A Indianapolis, closer Felipe Rivero is the only lefty in the bullpen.

A high-leverage situation? Surely. But it was not a save situation, so Rivero stayed seated as righty A.J. Schugel warmed up.

Hurdle chose to stick with Cole, even with a bloated pitch count.

Cole fell behind 2-1 against Granderson, then fired his 112th pitch of the night, an 88 mph slider. The ball soared over the center-field wall to give the Dodgers a 5-3 lead.

After Granderson touched the plate, Hurdle finally emerged to remove Cole. The crowd of 19,094 booed, long and loudly.

Rivero, who got one-inning saves Saturday and Sunday, never got in the game.

Rob Biertempfel is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at rbiertempfel@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BiertempfelTrib.

Pirates pitcher Gerrit Cole hangs his head in the dugout after giving up a grand slam during the seventh inning against the Dodgers on Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates pitcher Gerrit Cole hangs his head in the dugout after giving up a grand slam during the seventh inning against the Dodgers on Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, at PNC Park.
Pirates pitcher Dovydas Neverauskas stands on the mound after giving up a home run to the Dodgers' Yasiel Puig during the 12th inning Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates pitcher Dovydas Neverauskas stands on the mound after giving up a home run to the Dodgers' Yasiel Puig during the 12th inning Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, at PNC Park.
Pirates pitcher Gerrit Cole walks from the mound after giving up a grand slam during the seventh inning against the Dodgers on Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates pitcher Gerrit Cole walks from the mound after giving up a grand slam during the seventh inning against the Dodgers on Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, at PNC Park.
Pirates right fielder Sean Rodriguez hits a solo home run during the second inning against the Dodgers on Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates right fielder Sean Rodriguez hits a solo home run during the second inning against the Dodgers on Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, at PNC Park.
Pirates first baseman Jose Osuna hits a solo home run during the second inning against the Dodgers on Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates first baseman Jose Osuna hits a solo home run during the second inning against the Dodgers on Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, at PNC Park.
Pirates pitcher Gerrit Cole delivers during the first inning against the Dodgers on Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates pitcher Gerrit Cole delivers during the first inning against the Dodgers on Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, at PNC Park.
Pirates left fielder Starling Marte leaps away from an inside pitch in front of Dodgers catcher Yasmani Grandal during the first inning Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates left fielder Starling Marte leaps away from an inside pitch in front of Dodgers catcher Yasmani Grandal during the first inning Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, at PNC Park.
Pirates second baseman Josh Harrison hits a solo home run during the third inning against the Dodgers Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates second baseman Josh Harrison hits a solo home run during the third inning against the Dodgers Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, at PNC Park.
Fans battle for a home run ball hit by Pirates second baseman Josh Harrison during the third inning against the Dodgers Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Fans battle for a home run ball hit by Pirates second baseman Josh Harrison during the third inning against the Dodgers Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, at PNC Park.
Pirates right fielder Sean Rodriguez celebrates his solo home run during the second inning against the Dodgers on Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates right fielder Sean Rodriguez celebrates his solo home run during the second inning against the Dodgers on Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, at PNC Park.
Dodgers right fielder Yasiel Puig robs the Pirates' Andrew McCutchen with a leaping catch at the Clemente Wall during the sixth inning Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Dodgers right fielder Yasiel Puig robs the Pirates' Andrew McCutchen with a leaping catch at the Clemente Wall during the sixth inning Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, at PNC Park.
Dodgers pitchers Tony Watson and Clayton Kershaw run in the outfield during practice before a game against the Pirates Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Dodgers pitchers Tony Watson and Clayton Kershaw run in the outfield during practice before a game against the Pirates Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, at PNC Park.
Dodgers pitchers Tony Watson and Clayton Kershaw run in the outfield during practice before a game against the Pirates Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Dodgers pitchers Tony Watson and Clayton Kershaw run in the outfield during practice before a game against the Pirates Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, at PNC Park.
Dodgers pitcher Tony Watson stands in left field during practice before a game against the Pirates Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Dodgers pitcher Tony Watson stands in left field during practice before a game against the Pirates Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, at PNC Park.
Pirates center fielder Andrew McCutchen makes a catch on the warning track with the bases loaded during the sixth inning against the Dodgers Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates center fielder Andrew McCutchen makes a catch on the warning track with the bases loaded during the sixth inning against the Dodgers Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, at PNC Park.
Pirates pitcher Gerrit Cole stands on the mound after giving up a grand slam during the seventh inning against the Dodgers Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates pitcher Gerrit Cole stands on the mound after giving up a grand slam during the seventh inning against the Dodgers Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, at PNC Park.
Dodgers reliever Tony Watson pitches against the Pirates Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Dodgers reliever Tony Watson pitches against the Pirates Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, at PNC Park.
Pirates center fielder Andrew McCutchen watches a home run by the Dodgers' Yasiel Puig go over the wall during the 12th inning Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates center fielder Andrew McCutchen watches a home run by the Dodgers' Yasiel Puig go over the wall during the 12th inning Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, at PNC Park.
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.