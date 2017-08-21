Pirates surrender 7th-inning lead, fall to Dodgers in 12

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Yasiel Puig led off the 12th inning Monday with a home run that lifted the Los Angeles Dodgers to a 6-5 victory against the Pirates.

The Pirates blew an early 3-0 lead. They fell behind by two runs when Curtis Granderson hit a grand slam off weary starter Gerrit Cole in the seventh inning.

In the eighth, Dodgers reliever Pedro Baez gave up Josh Harrison's one-out RBI double, then walked the bases loaded. Harrison scored on Josh Bell's fielder's choice grounder to make it 5-5.

Pirates reliever Joaquin Benoit worked the 10th and 11th innings and threw a season-high 38 pitches. It was just the third time in 222 outings since 2014 that Benoit, who turned 40 last month, tossed two innings.

Dovydas Neverauskas replaced Benoit to start the 12th. Puig homered into the Dodgers bullpen on a 1-0 pitch.

The Pirates managed only five hits in six innings against left-hander Alex Wood, but three of them were homers. Jose Osuna, Sean Rodriguez and Harrison went deep to make it 3-0 after three.

Wood went into the game averaging 0.56 homers allowed per nine innings, the third-best rate in the majors.

Osuna and Rodriguez went deep four pitches apart in the second inning. It was the fourth this season the Pirates hit back-to-back homers.

To get Osuna and Rodriguez in the lineup, manager Clint Hurdle sat two guys who've been killing the ball lately, Bell and Adam Frazier. A gutsy call, but it worked.

Harrison knocked one out to right-center field with one out in the third.

The Pirates have homered in five consecutive games, hitting a total of 11 in that span.

Cole carried a shutout into the seventh inning after escaping a pair bases-loaded jams.

In the second inning, he ended a threat by whiffing Chase Utley. The strikeout triggered a stretch in which Cole retired 12 of 13 batters.

That run ended in the sixth, when Justin Turner was hit by a pitch and Granderson singled. With two outs, third baseman David Freese booted Puig's roller. The error loaded the bases.

Adrian Gonzalez jumped on a first-pitch fastball and sent it deep to center field. Andrew McCutchen caught it inches from the wall.

Cole fell apart in the seventh. He still had plenty of zip on his fastball, but it was getting fatter over the middle of the plate.

With one out and runners on the corners, Corey Seager lined an RBI single to make it 3-1. Turner's sharp single to left loaded the bases.

That brought up Granderson, a left-handed batter. With Wade LeBlanc on the disabled list and Steven Brault back at Triple-A Indianapolis, closer Felipe Rivero is the only lefty in the bullpen.

A high-leverage situation? Surely. But it was not a save situation, so Rivero stayed seated as righty A.J. Schugel warmed up.

Hurdle chose to stick with Cole, even with a bloated pitch count.

Cole fell behind 2-1 against Granderson, then fired his 112th pitch of the night, an 88 mph slider. The ball soared over the center-field wall to give the Dodgers a 5-3 lead.

After Granderson touched the plate, Hurdle finally emerged to remove Cole. The crowd of 19,094 booed, long and loudly.

Rivero, who got one-inning saves Saturday and Sunday, never got in the game.

Rob Biertempfel is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at rbiertempfel@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BiertempfelTrib.