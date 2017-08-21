Pirates pregame: Dodgers to give Bucs heavy dose of lefties
The Dodgers will start at least three left-handers in this four-game set against the Pirates, and that's not necessarily a bad thing. The Pirates are 10-5 vs. lefties this season at PNC Park and have won seven of the past eight meetings.
Andrew McCutchen is 9 for 19 with five home runs and four walks his last 24 plate appearances vs. left-handers. Adam Frazier has a .326 average against southpaws this year. David Freese is batting .316 against them, including seven hits in his past 18 at-bats.
AROUND THE HORN
Reliever George Kontos felt some tightness in his groin while warming up last night in Williamsport and was not used in the game vs. the Cardinals. Kontos threw on flat ground today and expects to be available vs. the Dodgers. … This is Tony Watson's first trip back to Pittsburgh since July 31, when he was dealt to the Dodgers for two low-level prospects: INF Oneil Cruz and RHP Angel German. … C Jacob Stallings, who was the 26th man for the MLB Little League Classic, was sent back to Triple-A Indianapolis. … RHP Brandon Cumpton was sent from Double-A Altoona to Indy. … Former Pirates RHP Daniel McCutchen is at the game today with his wife and kids. He's out of baseball and told me's opening a car wash.
TODAY'S GAME
7:05 p.m., PNC Park. TV: AT&T SportsNet. Radio: 93.7 FM, 1450 AM, 1480 AM
DODGERS (87-35): Chris Taylor 8, Corey Seager 6, Justin Turner 5, Curtis Grandson 7, Yasmani Grandal 2, Yasiel Puig 9, Adrian Gonzalez 3, Chase Utley 4, LHP Alex Wood (14-1, 2.30)
PIRATES (60-64): Starling Marte 7, Josh Harrison 4, Andrew McCutchen 8, David Freese 5, Jose Osuna 3, Sean Rodriguez 9, Jordy Mercer 6, Chris Stewart 2, RHP Gerrit Cole (10-8, 4.04)
LOOKING AHEAD
TUESDAY, 7:05 p.m. at PNC Park: Dodgers TBA vs. Pirates RHP Jameson Taillon (7-5, 4.64)
WEDNESDAY, 7:05 p.m. at PNC Park: Dodgers LHP Rich Hill (9-4, 3.54) vs. Pirates RHP Trevor Williams (5-6, 4.71)
THURSDAY, 4:05 p.m. at PNC Park: Dodgers LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu (4-6, 3.45) vs. Pirates RHP Chad Kuhl (6-8, 4.52)
FRIDAY, 7:10 P.M. at Great American Ball Park, Cincinnati: Pirates RHP Ivan Nova (11-10, 3.81) vs. Reds RHP Robert Stephenson (1-4, 6.13)
SATURDAY, 6:40 p.m. at Great American Ball Park, Cincinnati: Pirates RHP Gerrit Cole vs. Reds RHP Luis Castillo (2-6, 3.45)