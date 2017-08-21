Scouting report for Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017: Dodgers at Pirates
7:05 p.m., PNC Park
TV/radio: AT&T SportsNet; 93.7 FM, 1450 AM, 1480 AM
Probable pitchers
Pirates: RHP Jameson Taillon (7-5, 4.64)
Dodgers: TBA
After one career start vs. the Dodgers, Taillon has no record and a 9.00 ERA. In his last start Thursday, he was in line for the win vs. the Cardinals, but the bullpen gave away the lead in what turned out to be an 11-7 loss. ... Josh Bell is the fifth Pirates rookie to hit 20 homers in a season. The others are Garrett Jones (21 in 2009), Jason Bay (26 in '04), Ralph Kiner (23 in 1946) and Johnny Rizzo (23 in 1938). ... This four-game set vs. the Dodgers will be the Pirates' final series against the NL West this season. On Friday, they will start a run of 28 games against NL Central foes.
Wednesday, 7:05 p.m.: Dodgers LHP Rich Hill (9-4, 3.54) vs. Pirates RHP Trevor Williams (5-6, 4.71)