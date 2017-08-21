Pirates minor league report: Aug. 21, 2017

Minor league report

Pirates

INDIANAPOLIS (Triple-A, 70-57) won 6-1 over Louisville (Reds). The Indians out-hit Louisville, 13-6, six of those being extra-base and had total control until losing the shutout in the ninth. SP Nick Kingham (8-6, 3.44 ERA) continued to deal, falling one out short of the complete game, going 8 2⁄ 3 innings giving up one earned run with five strikeouts. C Jacob Stallings (.274) hit a solo homer and a double, going 2 for 4 with three RBIs. 2B Erich Weiss (.257) added a solo homer as well, going 1 for 4 with the RBI. LF Danny Ortiz (.262) went 2 for 4 with a couple of doubles and two RBIs. And SS Kevin Newman (.295) also added a double, going 1 for 4.

Next: Tuesday vs. Louisville, 7:05 p.m.

ALTOONA (Double-A, 66-60) won 2-0 over Hartford (Rockies).The Curve were able to get things going in the seventh, scoring two runs. The pitching staff held Hartford to six hits with nine strikeouts. SS Cole Tucker (.220) led the way offensively, going 3 for 4 with his first homer in Double-A, a two-run shot, and had a couple of singles with two RBIs. And 1B Jerrick Suiter (.298) went 3 for 4 with three singles and a stolen base. SP Brandon Waddell (3-3, 3.88) got the win, pitching six shutout innings, giving up just four hits and striking out four. RHP Tate Scioneaux (1.85 ERA) closed the ninth inning, striking out two and earning save number 14.

Next: Tuesday at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

BRADENTON (High-A, 65-57) was idle. The Marauders will have a three-game home series against Daytona (Reds). The season series is split at 4-4.

Next: Tuesday vs. Daytona, 7:05 p.m.

WEST VIRGINIA (Low-A, 60-63) lost 8-7 to Greenville (Red Sox). The Power struggled to make plays in the field, committing four errors. They blew a 4-0 lead and lost on a walk-off single in the ninth. The long ball played a role in six of the team's seven runs, with solo home runs by DH Brent Gibbs (.231), LF Victor Fernandez (.217), LF Ryan Nagle (.280) and a three-run homer by C Yoel Gonzalez (.280). 1B Albert Baur (.282) added a double, going 1 for 3. RHP Dylan Prohoroff (2-2, 4.87) took the loss in relief, pitching 1 1⁄ 3 innings and giving up one unearned run with a strikeout.

Next: Tuesday vs. Charleston (Yankees), 7:05 p.m.

WEST VIRGINIA (Short Season-A, 34-25) lost 7-2 to Mahoning Valley (Indians). The Black Bears had a 2-0 lead going into the ninth before giving up seven runs by relief pitchers. 3B Julio De La Cruz (.205) had the only extra-base hit, going 1 for 4 with a double and one RBI. And 1B Lucas Tancas (.280) went 2 for 4 with a couple of singles and two RBIs. SP Scooter Hightower (1.88 ERA) pitched a gem, going eight innings, giving up just four hits with eight strikeouts in the no decision. RHP Joel Cesar (1-1, 3.86) took the loss in relief, going just 2⁄ 3 of an inning, giving up four earned runs.

Next: Tuesday at State College (Cardinals), 7:05 p.m.

Independent

WASHINGTON (Frontier League, 44-39) was idle. The Wild Things will host first-place Schaumburg for a three-game series. Schaumburg holds a 5-4 season series record over Washington.

Next: Tuesday vs. Schaumburg, 7:05 p.m.