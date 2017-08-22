Pirates pitching falters again in 8-5 loss to Dodgers

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pirates starter Jameson Taillon posted a variety of 5s Tuesday night at PNC Park.

He pitched five innings, allowed five hits and five runs and walked a career-high five batters. The high fives, though, belonged to the Los Angeles Dodgers (89-35), who toyed with the Pirates through five innings before winning, 8-5.

"His toward button was off. What he was aiming toward," said Pirates manager Clint Hurdle, trying to smile after his team lost for the eighth time in the past 10 games to fall six below .500 (60-66) and eight behind the first-place Chicago Cubs in the National League Central.

To put the Pirates' slim hopes of catching the Cubs in perspective, the NL Central champion has won at least 91 games every year of this decade. The Pirates must win 25 of their final 36 just to win 85.

Hurdle seemed almost jealous of what the Dodgers have been able to do. Their strong bullpen featured former Pirates closer Tony Watson in the fifth inning — he recorded the victory to raise his record to 7-4 after a three-up, three-down effort. Three other relievers allowed two hits and one walk over the final four innings, with Kenley Jansen recording his 34th save.

"They got some guys, it's kind of like the bullpen we had a while back," Hurdle said. "They're starters, now they're relievers.

"They are very effective at the top of the zone and they have pretty good breaking pitches to throw a combination punch at you."

Then, there's the Dodgers lineup with Adrian Gonzalez, who recorded his 2,000th career hit and scored the tie-breaking run in the sixth inning, batting seventh.

"When you have Adrian Gonzalez hitting seventh in your lineup, it pretty much sums it up for me after what I've sen over the last seven years."

Said Taillon: "There aren't many breaks, that's for sure."

The Pirates lineup hasn't been bad over the past seven games. Tuesday's defeat marked the seventh consecutive game when the Pirates scored at least five runs. Their record in that span is an alarming 2-5.

After falling behind, 4-0, the Pirates chased starter Brock Stewart in the third inning, scoring five runs on a two-run home run by Starling Marte and a bases-loaded double by Josh Harrison. John Jaso's groundout gave the Pirates a 5-4 lead.

In the sixth inning, Hurdle turned to Johnny Barbato — called up from Indianapolis earlier in the day — to protect a 5-5 tie. But he allowed two singles and walk, forcing the Pirates to play from behind again.

Another same-day call-up from Indy, Edgar Santana, allowed a two-run homer to Yasmani Grandal in the seventh inning.

"We still had a chance to win the game on the backside, and we didn't do it," Hurdle said.

Taillon wasn't totally displeased with his effort, saying he would like to have another shot at MLB's best team.

"My stuff felt crisp," he said. "I didn't have command. I had control. I was around the zone. It's not like I was out there throwing behind people all over the place.

"It just wasn't quite as tight as it needed to be.

"It was a fun challenge. I'd like to have another crack at it because I felt pretty good."

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.