Pirates

Pirates shuffle pitching staff by placing two on DL, recalling three

Jerry DiPaola
Jerry DiPaola | Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017, 5:48 p.m.
Pirates reliever George Kontos smiles as he walks from the dugout to the bullpen at the start of game against the Tigers Monday, Aug. 7, 2017, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates reliever George Kontos smiles as he walks from the dugout to the bullpen at the start of game against the Tigers Monday, Aug. 7, 2017, at PNC Park.

Updated 23 minutes ago

The Pirates shook up their pitching staff Tuesday, hours after the team experienced a shortage of bullpen arms during a 6-5, 12-inning loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Placed on the 10-day disabled list were right-handed relief pitchers George Kontos (right groin strain) and Joaquin Benoit (left knee inflammation). Kontos' situation is retroactive to Sunday.

Left-hander Wade LeBlanc (quad strain) remains on the disabled list and isn't eligible to rejoin the team until Monday.

In addition, the Pirates optioned right-handed reliever Dovydas Neverauskas to Indianapolis.

Three other pitchers will join the team from Indianapolis: left-hander Steven Brault and right-handers Johnny Barbato and Edgar Santana.

Brault, mainly a starter in Indianapolis, has made three relief appearances (eight innings) with the Pirates this season. He hasn't pitched since Friday when he threw 64 pitches against the St. Louis Cardinals.

In 21 games, 20 of which were starts with Indy this season, Brault was 10-5 and led the International League with a 1.94 ERA.

Barbato made 15 relief appearances with the Pirates between April 28 and June 7, recording a 4.84 ERA and striking out 17 batters in 22 13 innings. In 25 games (three starts) with Indianapolis, Barbato was 0-2 with a 3.41 ERA but 2.05 since the start of July.

Santana made his major league debut with the Pirates on June 10. He appeared in nine games through July 2 and produced a 5.87 ERA.

In 40 games with Indianapolis this season, Santana was 1-3 with seven saves in eight chances and a 2.77 ERA.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.

