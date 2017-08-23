Pirates farm report: Tyler Glasnow strikes out nine

INDIANAPOLIS (Triple-A, 70-57) lost to Louisville (Reds), 4-3. SS Kevin Newman (.300) was 2 for 5 with a triple. 2B Erich Weiss (.264) was 3 for 4 with a double. RHP Tyler Glasnow (7-1, 1.99) started and went six inninngs with nine strikeouts. He had a no-decision. RHP Brandon Cumpton pitched two scoreless innings.

Next: Wednesday vs. Louisville, 7:05 p.m.

ALTOONA (Double-A, 67-60) defeated Hartford (Rockies), 5-4. The Curve scored all five runs in the fifth inning. 1B Jordan George (.315) had three of the team's six hits. 2B Pablo Reyes (.280) hit a two-run homer, his 10th of the season. SS Cole Tucker (.221) went 1 for 4 with a triple and two RBIs. SP Mitch Keller (1-1, 3.13 ERA) got the win, pitching five innings, giving up four runs, two earned, with six strikeouts. RHP Yeudy Garcia (5.32 ERA) pitched two innings, earning his third save.

Next: Wednesday at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

BRADENTON (High-A, 66-57) won 5-2 over Daytona (Reds). The Marauders had the bats working as they put together 12 hits, five for extra bases. RF Logan Ratledge (.256) was perfect at the plate, going 4 for 4 with a 2-run homer, double, two singles and a stolen base. 3B Ke'Bryan Hayes (.278) and SS Stephen Alemais (.355) both added a couple of hits, recording a double and a single each. And CF Casey Hughston (.253) went 1 for 5 with a triple. SP Logan Sendelbach (4-5, 3.22 ERA) got the win, pitching six innings, giving up two unearned runs with five strikeouts. RHP Geoff Hartlieb (3.72 ERA) closed out the ninth for his third save.

Next: Wednesday at Daytona, 7:05 p.m.

WEST VIRGINIA (Low-A, 60-63) game against Charleston (Yankees) was postponed because of rain and will be played tomorrow as the second game of a doubleheader. Right-handed SP Eduardo Vera (5-7, 3.72 ERA) is scheduled to get the start for the Power in Game 1.

Next: Wednesday vs. Charleston, 5:05 p.m. (double-header)

WEST VIRGINIA (Short Season-A, 34-25) game at State College (Cardinals) did not finish in time for this edition due to a rain delay to start the game. Right-handed SP Beau Sulser (2-3, 4.50 ERA) is scheduled to get the start for the Black Bears in tomorrow's game.

Next: Wednesday at State College, 7:05 p.m.

INDEPENDENT

WASHINGTON (Frontier League, 44-40) lost 8-4 to Schaumburg. Mike Hill homered and doubled but Schaumburg stormed back for five unanswered runs. Chase Cunningham took the loss as he went five plus innings and allowed seven runs. Bralin Jackson and James Harris each added RBI singles for the Wildthings.

Next: Wednesday vs. Schaumburg, 7:05 p.m.