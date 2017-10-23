Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pirates

Pirates open home spring training schedule on Feb. 24

Rob Biertempfel
Rob Biertempfel | Monday, Oct. 23, 2017, 3:30 p.m.
McKechnie Field has been renamed LECOM Park, photographed Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017, in Bradenton, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
The Pirates will open their 50th season of spring training at LECOM Park in Bradenton, Fla., with a Feb. 24 game against the New York Yankees.

The Yankees, Detroit Tigers (March 8) and Baltimore Orioles (March 12) each will play just one game at LECOM Park. The Pirates' lone night game at home is set for 6:05 p.m. on March 22 against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Single-game tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Jan. 20 via the team's web site.

The Pirates' home field was known as McKechnie Field until this past spring, when the team sold the naming rights to Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine.

Rob Biertempfel is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at rbiertempfel@tribweb.com<mailto:rbiertempfel@tribweb.com>; or via Twitter @BiertempfelTrib.

