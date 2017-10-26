Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pirates

David Freese only Pirate as Gold Glove finalist

Rob Biertempfel
Rob Biertempfel | Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017, 4:18 p.m.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates third baseman David Freese tags out the Brewers' Eric Sogard in a run-down during the sixth inning Monday, Sept. 18, 2017, at PNC Park.

Third baseman David Freese is the only Pirate among this year's National League Gold Glove finalists.

Freese is vying with Nolan Arenado of the Colorado Rockies and Anthony Rendon of the Washington Nationals. The winner will be announced on Nov. 7 on ESPN.

In 116 games at third this past season, Freese made 12 errors and had a .960 fielding percentage.

According to BillJamesOnline.com, Arenado led all third basemen with 20 defensive runs saved in 2017. Freese ranked sixth with eight DRS.

The Pirates have won 48 Gold Glove Awards. Starling Marte won the NL Gold Glove in left field in 2015 and 2016. The team's most recent infield winner was shortstop Jay Bell in 1993.

Rob Biertempfel is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at rbiertempfel@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BiertempfelTrib.

