David Freese only Pirate as Gold Glove finalist
Updated 1 hour ago
Third baseman David Freese is the only Pirate among this year's National League Gold Glove finalists.
Freese is vying with Nolan Arenado of the Colorado Rockies and Anthony Rendon of the Washington Nationals. The winner will be announced on Nov. 7 on ESPN.
In 116 games at third this past season, Freese made 12 errors and had a .960 fielding percentage.
Keeping as he's holding down the corner. @david23freese has been named an NL #GoldGlove finalist at third! pic.twitter.com/q22KVTu9s1— Pirates (@Pirates) October 26, 2017
This is why @david23freese is #GoldGlove worthy. pic.twitter.com/FouqwEYUy5— Pirates (@Pirates) October 26, 2017
According to BillJamesOnline.com, Arenado led all third basemen with 20 defensive runs saved in 2017. Freese ranked sixth with eight DRS.
The Pirates have won 48 Gold Glove Awards. Starling Marte won the NL Gold Glove in left field in 2015 and 2016. The team's most recent infield winner was shortstop Jay Bell in 1993.
Rob Biertempfel is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at rbiertempfel@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BiertempfelTrib.