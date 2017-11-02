Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pirates

Pirates are No. 13 in ESPN's early 2018 MLB power rankings

Matt Rosenberg
Matt Rosenberg | Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017, 10:06 a.m.
Pirates outfielders Starling Marte, Andrew McCutchen and Gregory Polanco celebrate after defeating the Brewers, 4-3, Tuesday, July 18, 2017, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates outfielders Starling Marte, Andrew McCutchen and Gregory Polanco celebrate after defeating the Brewers, 4-3, Tuesday, July 18, 2017, at PNC Park.

Updated 6 hours ago

The Pirates have a chance to maybe be somewhat halfway decent next year.

That's basically what ESPN says in their way-too-early 2018 MLB power rankings .

The rankings, which were posted just after the Houston Astros won the World Series in Game 7 on Wednesday night, have the Pirates, who were 75-87 this year, at No. 13 for next year, with part of the following explanation:

“Gregory Polanco was a huge letdown with a .251 average and just 11 home runs. They ended up with Andrew McCutchen back in center, where he remains a defensive liability. If (Starling) Marte and Polanco bounce back and Josh Bell continues to improve, the offense could be pretty good (though Jung Ho Kang's visa issues remain, and there's no guarantee he'll be back). The biggest key, however, is better results from Gerrit Cole and Jameson Taillon and maybe a second-half call-up for Mitch Keller.”

Did you get all that? If PED-suspended Starling Marte (77 games, .275, 7 HR, 38 RBI) doesn't miss 80-plus games, and if Gregory Polanco (108 games, .251, 11 HR, 35 RBI) has a better season, and if Josh Bell (159 games, .255, 26 HR, 96 RBI) keeps on keeping on, and if Gerrit Cole (12-12, 4.26 ERA) and Jameson Taillon (8-7, 4.44 ERA) pitch better, the Pirates might be not that bad!

They were well within the bottom half of the league's 30 teams in 2017 with a .463 winning percentage.

The world champion Astros and runner-up Los Angeles Dodgers take home the Nos. 1 and 2 spots. As for the Pirates' NL Central rivals, the Chicago Cubs come in at No. 8, St. Louis Cardinals No. 9, Milwaukee Brewers No. 11, and Cincinnati Reds No. 25.

The Pirates also have 80-1 odds of winning the World Series next year.

Those odds could improve if, you know, all that bad stuff from last year turns into good stuff.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.