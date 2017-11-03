Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pirates

Pirates pick up option on Andrew McCutchen for 2018

Rob Biertempfel
Rob Biertempfel | Friday, Nov. 3, 2017, 3:36 p.m.
Pirates center fielder Andrew McCutchen celebrates with Adam Frazier after hitting his first career grand slam during the second inning against the Orioles Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates center fielder Andrew McCutchen celebrates with Adam Frazier after hitting his first career grand slam during the second inning against the Orioles Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017, at PNC Park.

Updated 11 minutes ago

Andrew McCutchen will stay with the Pirates at least a little while longer after the club on Thursday picked up his $14.75 million contract option for 2018.

The Pirates could have bought out the option for $1 million, which would have made McCutchen a free agent.

There remains a possibility that McCutchen could be traded before the start of next season. The winter meetings, MLB's annual offseason trade and free agency bazaar, will be held Dec. 11-14 in Orlando.

If General manager Neal Huntington ops to deal McCutchen, the best return might be had via an offseason trade. If McCutchen is dealt after the start of the regular season, he'll be ineligible to receive a qualifying offer for 2019 from his new team.

McCutchen, 31, signed a six-year, $51.5 million deal before the 2012 season. He has repeatedly said he would like to end his career with the Pirates, but the club has given no outward sign it's willing to hammer out another extension.

In 2016, McCutchen put up the worst numbers (.256 average, .336 on-base percentage, .430 slugging) of his career. This past season, he rebounded to bat .279/.363/.486.

Also on Wednesday, the Pirates bought out the 2018 options of left-handed reliever Wade LeBlanc and backup catcher Chris Stewart. LeBlanc was outright to Triple-A Indianapolis.

Stewart, 35, played in just 51 games this year and has battled various leg injuries. LeBlanc, 33, made just five appearances over the final seven weeks of the season.

The Pirates have four players eligible for salary arbitration: Gerrit Cole (who made $3.75 million this year), Felipe Rivero ($564,500), Jordy Mercer ($4.325 million) and George Kontos ($1.75 million). The deadline to tender those players contracts is Dec. 2.

Rob Biertempfel is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at rbiertempfel@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BiertempfelTrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.