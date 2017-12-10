Pirates, with PiratesFest, are banking on next wave of players

PiratesFest is about seeing frost on the infield at PNC Park and dreaming of the warm summer days ahead. It's about talking about hot stove rumors and making plans for the home opener.

But make no mistake. PiratesFest also is about selling.

The Pirates want to sell tickets, so the box office was open Saturday. They want to sell nostalgia, so Omar Moreno and John Candelaria signed autographs. They want to sell merchandise, so the cash registers in the clubhouse store were ringing.

Amid all the bustle at PNC Park on Saturday afternoon, it was clear the front office was selling something, too. The Pirates want folks to buy in on the team's next wave of players.

To say the Pirates are in a rebuild mode is probably too strong a term. But it's fair to say the front office is retooling the roster.

“Retool is accurate. Retool is real,” manager Clint Hurdle said. “The players that are coming (from the minors), some are close to being ready. Some of those bench players are going to have greater opportunities to play this year than they did last year.”

Jameson Taillon, Trevor Williams, Josh Bell, Nick Kingham, Steven Brault and Felipe Rivero headlined PiratesFest. They also were among the players and coaches who participated in the Pirates Care-avan earlier in the week.

Who wasn't at PiratesFest? Andrew McCutchen, the face of the franchise who lives in the North Hills. Also absent were Jordy Mercer, Gerrit Cole, Josh Harrison, David Freese, Starling Marte, Gregory Polanco and Ivan Nova.

McCutchen, Harrison and Mercer welcomed newborn babies into their families over the past couple of months. Polanco and Marte were busy playing winter ball in the Dominican Republic.

So, yes, there were reasons some of the veteran players did not attend. Then again, considering some of those guys — McCutchen, Harrison and Cole in particular — might be traded this week during the winter meetings, maybe management wasn't upset they stayed away.

“If you have some good players and they stay here for a while, eventually they're going to go because you can't keep them all,” Hurdle said. “We've got some guys that have been here for a while.”

Remember the Pirates that spooked Johnny Cueto in the 2013 wild-card game? Or when they won 98 games in 2015? Those teams are gone.

Of the 25 players on the active roster at the start of the 2015 season, only eight are still with the club. That doesn't include Jung Ho Kang, who technically is still a Pirate but management seems to have given up hope he will ever get out of South Korea.

After producing losing records in back-to-back seasons, the Pirates seem to realize their window of opportunity probably has closed for now. During PiratesFest, Hurdle and general manager Neal Huntington sent a subtle message that the team's next postseason charge won't be led by McCutchen, Harrison, Mercer, et al.

“I would agree with you as far as that window (being closed) for these guys,” Hurdle said. “But we've got more guys coming, and Neal's so good at staying on top of the churn (turnover) of the roster. You're always going to have to have some guys that have not much major league experience based on salary and control. It's an industry-wide recognition.”

