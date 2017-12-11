Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pirates

Pirates fielding offers for Gerrit Cole, not shopping him

Rob Biertempfel
Rob Biertempfel | Monday, Dec. 11, 2017, 3:00 p.m.
Pirates pitcher Gerrit Cole delivers during the sixth inning against the Cardinals Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates pitcher Gerrit Cole delivers during the sixth inning against the Cardinals Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at PNC Park.
Pirates pitcher Gerrit Cole throws during the first inning against the Cardinals Friday, July 14, 2017, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates pitcher Gerrit Cole throws during the first inning against the Cardinals Friday, July 14, 2017, at PNC Park.
Minnesota Twins' Engelb Vielma runs a drill during a spring training baseball workout in Fort Myers, Fla., Monday, Feb. 29, 2016. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Minnesota Twins' Engelb Vielma runs a drill during a spring training baseball workout in Fort Myers, Fla., Monday, Feb. 29, 2016. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Updated 2 hours ago

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — The Pirates would get a far better return by trading Gerrit Cole than they would for dealing either Andrew McCutchen or Josh Harrison. Cole is younger, has two years of team control remaining and has plenty of upside potential.

Yet, Cole seems more likely to open the season with the Pirates than either McCutchen or Harrison.

On Monday, a team source said the Pirates have listened to offers for the veteran right-hander, but stressed the team is not aggressively shopping Cole this winter.

In his second year of salary arbitration eligibility, Cole, 27, is projected to make $7.5 million in 2018. He will become a free agent after the 2019 season.

The Pirates have not made an effort to sign Cole to a multiyear deal. His agent, Scott Boras, usually prefers for his clients to set their value on the open market.

Cole is the probable opening day starter and will lead a rotation that includes Ivan Nova, Jameson Taillon and Trevor Williams. Chad Kuhl, Tyler Glasnow and Steven Brault are candidates for the No. 5 spot.

As the first day of the MLB winter meetings wound down Monday, general manager Neal Huntington said the Pirates have enough depth to trade one of their starting pitchers.

"One of the things we've talked about is we would be comfortable with one or maybe even two of our young starters being in the bullpen to start the season because of the guys behind them," Huntington said. "So, I guess a natural transition is that if we were to have an opportunity to utilize one of our young or veteran starters in a trade that made the organization better, that would make sense for us."

John Heyman of FanRagSports.com reported the New York Yankees, who on Monday finalized their deal to add slugger Giancarlo Stanton, would like to add Cole to their rotation.

A major league source confirmed the Yankees' interest to the Tribune-Review. The source also indicated the Pirates do not appear to be especially motivated to move Cole during the winter meetings.

The Yankees drafted Cole with the 28th overall pick in 2008, but he went to UCLA instead of signing with them.

This past season, Cole went 12-12 with a 4.26 ERA and was tied for the National League lead with 33 starts. He also served up a career-worst 31 home runs, the second-highest total in the league.

If the Pirates quickly fall out of contention next season, Cole might be a candidate to be moved at the July 31 nonwaiver trade deadline.

Rob Biertempfel is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at rbiertempfel@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BiertempfelTrib.

Related Content
Rob Biertempfel: Pirates could deal more than just Andrew McCutchen at MLB winter meetings 
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Good morning from Day 1 of the winter meetings. I got in last night to the Swan and Dolphin, dumped ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.