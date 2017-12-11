Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pirates

Might sinking Pirates attendance mean sinking payroll?

Rob Biertempfel
Rob Biertempfel | Monday, Dec. 11, 2017, 8:03 p.m.
The crowd stands during the singing of the national anthem by Jackie Evancho before the start of the Pittsburgh Pirates 2016 season opener against the St. Louis Cardinals at PNC Park on Sunday, April 3, 2016.
Sidney Davis | Tribune-Review
The crowd stands during the singing of the national anthem by Jackie Evancho before the start of the Pittsburgh Pirates 2016 season opener against the St. Louis Cardinals at PNC Park on Sunday, April 3, 2016.

Updated 13 hours ago

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — After the Pirates set a franchise record for home attendance in 2015, the team's payroll cracked the $100 million mark for the first time in 2016.

The crowds were smaller in 2016, however, and the payroll this past season went down by about $10 million. Some of that was due to the salaries not paid to Jung Ho Kang (who was on the restricted list all season) and Starling Marte (who was suspended 80 games for PED use).

In 2017, attendance plummeted by another 15 percent. When asked what that might mean for the payroll next season, general manager Neal Huntington was coy.

“We are working, as we head through this offseason, about how we maximize the dollars available to us,” Huntington said Monday. “We recognize that the attendance drop is reflective of a fan base that wants a winner, and we'll do what we can to put a winner out there to draw them back out and reward them.”

Even with two open spots on their 40-man roster, the Pirates are on track for a $105 million payroll in 2018. That figure is not carved in stone, though.

Nine players — including top earners Andrew McCutchen ($14.75 million) and Josh Harrison ($10.25 million) — are under contract for 2018 at a total cost of $72.09 million.

The Pirates have 25 players who are not yet eligible for arbitration, which means the club gets to set their salaries. Those players each will make around the major league minimum of $545,000 next year for a total cost of $13.63 million.

Four arbitration-eligible players — Gerrit Cole, George Kontos, Felipe Rivero and Jordy Mercer — are projected to cost a total of $19.8 million.

The expected total payroll of $105 million could be significantly lower if the Pirates trade McCutchen and/or Harrison. Huntington is listening to offers for both players during this week's winter meetings.

During PiratesFest on Saturday, team president Frank Coonelly said it's his job to find ways to hike payroll by generating more revenues.

“There is no artificial $100 million limit,” Coonelly said. “I can assure you we are not stuck at any artificial number. We are investing the dollars that we generate through this team back into the team. We need to make sure that we're as competitive as possible.”

Although he admitted that “the correlation between payroll and winning is certainly not perfect,” Coonelly did not get into details about whether fluctuations in attendance might affect future roster moves and payroll.

Rob Biertempfel is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at rbiertempfel@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BiertempfelTrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.