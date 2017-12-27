Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pirates

Pirates' Josh Harrison drawing considerable trade interest

Rob Biertempfel
Rob Biertempfel | Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017, 3:03 p.m.
Pirates third baseman Josh Harrison celebrates his two-run double during the third inning against the Dodgers Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates third baseman Josh Harrison celebrates his two-run double during the third inning against the Dodgers Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017, at PNC Park.

Updated 7 hours ago

Several teams have inquired about infielder Josh Harrison, according to industry sources, as Pirates management mulls ways to retool the roster for 2018 and beyond.

Harrison has been targeted by the New York Yankees, who also are interested in pitcher Gerrit Cole. The New York Mets and Toronto Blue Jays are among a handful of other clubs that have contacted the Pirates about Harrison's availability.

Harrison, 30, will make $10.25 million next season. His contract has club options for 2019 ($10.5 million) and 2020 ($11.5 million).

This past season, Harrison batted .272 with a .771 OPS and a career-high 16 home runs. He was hit by pitches 23 times, the second-highest total in the majors, and was fourth on the team with a .339 on-base percentage.

Although he has started mostly at second base the past two seasons, Harrison also can play third base and the corner outfield spots. That versatility helps explain why one source told the Tribune-Review the Pirates might be getting more calls about Harrison than either Cole or outfielder Andrew McCutchen.

After the 2016 season, other clubs were told Harrison was available. However, Jung Ho Kong's inability to get a work visa forced the Pirates to keep Harrison If Harrison is dealt, Adam Frazier likely would take over at second base. The Pirates would still need to get more help for third base, as Kang is not expected to be back next season.

Rob Biertempfel is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at rbiertempfel@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BiertempfelTrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.