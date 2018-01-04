Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pirates

Pirates claim right-hander Shane Carle from Rockies

Tribune-Review | Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018, 4:15 p.m.
The Pirates claimed Shane Carle off waivers from the Rockies on Thursday.
The Pirates claimed Shane Carle off waivers from the Rockies on Thursday.
Three years after they traded Shane Carle, the Pirates on Thursday reacquired the right-handed reliever by claiming him off waivers from the Colorado Rockies.

Carle, 26, was a 10th-round pick in 2013. A year later, the Pirates traded him for reliever Rob Scahill.

In 131 appearances (76 starts) in the minors, Carle went 27-29 with a 4.78 ERA and a 1.35 WHIP. Last season at Triple-A Albuquerque, he put up a 5.37 ERA and a 1.55 WHIP.

Carle pitched in three games (four innings) with the Rockies last season and allowed three runs on six hits with four strikeouts.

To open a 40-man roster spot for Carle, reliever Johnny Barbato was designated for assignment.

Barbato made 24 outings for the Pirates last season and posted a 4.08 ERA and a 1.50 WHIP.

— Rob Biertempfel

