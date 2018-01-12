Pirates, Gerrit Cole, Jordy Mercer agree to $6.75M deals for 2018

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pirates pitcher Gerrit Cole, who has been the subject of trade rumors this winter, on Friday avoided arbitration by agreeing to a $6.75 million contract for 2018.

The Pirates also signed shortstop Jordy Mercer for $6.75 million and reliever George Kontos for $2.725 million.

Closer Felipe Rivero is the only other Pirates player eligible for arbitration. It was not immediately clear if he agreed to terms by the 1 p.m. deadline or if he is headed toward a hearing.

Hearings will be held Jan. 29 to Feb. 16 in Phoenix.

Cole, 27, got a $3 million raise in his second year of arbitration eligiblity. Last season, he went 12-12 with a 4.26 ERA and led the National League with 33 starts.

Over the past few weeks, Cole has been linked to potential trades to the New York Yankees and Houston Astros. The Astros also reportedly tried to acquire Cole last July.

Even with a new contract, Cole could be traded before spring training begins Feb. 14 in Bradenton, Fla. His deal is lower than some analysts projected, which could make Cole a more attractive trade target.

Mercer, 31, hit .255 with a .733 OPS. He hit a career-high 14 home runs and was third on the team with 145 games played.

Mercer, who made $4.325 million last year, will be a free agent after this season.

Kontos, 32, has one year of eligibility left. He made $1.75 million last year and pitched in 15 games for the Pirates after being claimed off waivers Aug. 5.

Rivero, 26, is arbitration eligible for the first time and likely will gain an extra year as a Super Two qualifier. He made $564,500 — just a bit over the MLB minimum — last season but is projeted to get $3.1 million via arbitration after racking up 21 saves.

The Milwaukee Brewers on Friday settled with closer Corey Knebel at $3.65 million. Last year, Knebel made $538,900 and racked up 39 saves.

During PiratesFest in December, Rivero said he is willing to consider a contract extension that would buy out his arbitration years. General manager Neal Huntington has refused to say if the Pirates will consider offering a multi-year deal to Rivero, who is emerging as one of the top closers in the majors.

Last year, the Pirates came to terms with five players, including Cole and Mercer. The team won its arbitration hearing against Tony Watson.

Rob Biertempfel is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at rbiertempfel@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BiertempfelTrib.