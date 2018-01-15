Pirates fans perplexed by trade of Andrew McCutchen

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

First Gerrit Cole is dealt to the Astros. Then the Steelers lose to the Jaguars. Now Andrew McCutchen is traded to the Giants.

For many Pittsburgh fans, 2018 couldn't have started off worse. Even Steelers receiver Antonio Brown took the news hard.

Sad day in Pittsburgh!! — Antonio Brown (@AB84) January 15, 2018

Here are initial reaction tweets from angry and sarcastic fans and some clever media people, including this, one of our favorites:

"Hello, this is Joe from Pirates ticket sales calling, how are you today?" — Andrew Fillipponi (@ThePoniExpress) January 15, 2018

The baseball player of a Pittsburgh generation. The player Pittsburgh baseball needed.The player Pittsburgh's baseball club never deserved. Good luck, goodbye @TheCUTCH22 — Rob Rossi (@Real_RobRossi) January 15, 2018

The way today is going, I'm just assuming that Lemieux and the Pens are going to sue to break their lease agreement so they can move to Kansas City. — Chris Mueller (@ChrisMuellerPGH) January 15, 2018

If this is a done deal. Then I'm done with the Pirates. I will NOT attend another game! — Dave Harris (@DaveHar60009178) January 15, 2018

I will never, ever forget this moment. Thank you @TheCUTCH22 for everything that you did to bring baseball back to the Burgh. https://t.co/6TwVtCsfYY — Ryan Scarpino (@RyanScarpino) January 15, 2018

Just a few days after my daughter was diagnosed with cancer, this came in the mail. Hand drawn. Inspirational. To Darran.Known him a long time and to me he will always be Andrew the man first; ballplayer second. And @TheCUTCH22 is great at being both. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/N4jFQ6ELwf — Colin Dunlap (@colin_dunlap) January 15, 2018

I get it. I really do.But 6 year olds don't understand the business of baseball. They don't care to. They just love their favorite player on their favorite team. — Colin Dunlap (@colin_dunlap) January 15, 2018

Well this might be the most depressing 40 hours in Pittsburgh sports EVER https://t.co/z2xOCx5QRb — Jaime Baker (@JBaker_WTAJ) January 15, 2018

Appears we can update this now (pending physical).Longest continuously-tenured PGH athletes: @_BigBen7 (14 completed seasons)Crosby (13th) @Letang_58 (12th) @malkin71_ (12th) @RamonFoster (9 completed)*-William Gay has 10 completed seasons w/Steelers, but only 5 consecutive https://t.co/jvb3KoVpZj — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) January 15, 2018

Wanted: Face of franchise. Must work well in rapldly changing environment, enjoy meeting new people, and provide own spikes and glove. Apply at PNC Park, North Shore. — Rob Biertempfel (@BiertempfelTrib) January 15, 2018

I don't... I don't have any more energy left to hate on the Pirates. — Dan Kingerski (@Budmoonshine) January 15, 2018

The face of the Pirates franchise throughout the course of his nine seasons with the Pirates, McCutchen was rumored to have been on the trade block last offseason only to return to the Pirates.

When he played in the last Pirates homestand in 2017, many considered it to be the last time he would play at PNC Park in a Pirates uniform.

News of his trade, however, still caught a couple Pirates players off guard.

? — Francisco Cervelli (@fran_cervelli) January 15, 2018

As expected, the trade was not taken well by Pirates fans.

Hearing mccutchen went to the Giants pic.twitter.com/lVuOPB8507 — Terror Cain (@TerrorCain) January 15, 2018

Reporter: "Why decide to trade McCutchen."Pirates: ‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/s1vBaTOzxy — Garrett Rojik (@GarrettRojik) January 15, 2018

Man. I'm gonna miss Andrew McCutchen on the Bucs. — someclevername (@someclevername) January 15, 2018