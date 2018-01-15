Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pirates

Relive Andrew McCutchen's greatest moments as a Pirate

Rob Biertempfel
Rob Biertempfel | Monday, Jan. 15, 2018, 5:27 p.m.
Pirates center fielder Andrew McCutchen gets hit with a water cooler after his 8 RBIs helped defeat the Orioles Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates center fielder Andrew McCutchen gets hit with a water cooler after his 8 RBIs helped defeat the Orioles Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017, at PNC Park.

Updated 12 hours ago

With the trade of Andrew McCutchen to the San Francisco Giants, it seemed appropriate to relive the former face of the franchise's greatest moments as a Pirate.

The Trib ran the following story a day after McCutchen played what has proven to be his final game as a Pirate at PNC Park.

///

WASHINGTON — Hey, why the long face?

As he rode his motor scooter out of PNC Park late Wednesday night, maybe Andrew McCutchen was thinking about all the great times he's had on the North Shore. The 5-3 victory over the Baltimore Orioles might have marked McCutchen's final home game with the Pirates.

If the club does not pick up the $14.75 million option on McCutchen's contract, he'll become a free agent this offseason. Even if the option is triggered, McCutchen could still be traded over the winter.

Over his nine-year career, McCutchen has played in 673 games at PNC Park. He has a .304 batting average and has hit 92 home runs there.

Here's a look back at some of McCutchen's career highlights at PNC Park:

June 4, 2009 — Called up from Triple-A Indianapolis the day before when Nate McLouth was traded, McCutchen made his big league debut against the New York Mets. He led off the bottom of the first inning with a single to center field off right-hander Mike Pelfrey. McCutchen went 2 for 4, scored three runs and stole a base in the Pirates' 11-6 victory.

Pirates center fielder Andrew McCutchen is introduced before the National League wild-card game against the Giants on Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2014, at PNC Park.

Photo by Christopher Horner

Oct. 1, 2013 — McCutchen went 2 for 3 with two walks and run in a 6-2 win against the Cincinnati Reds in the National League wild-card game. It was the Pirates' first postseason victory since 1979, and McCutchen was a big reason they got there. That season, he batted .317 with a .911 OPS and was named the league's MVP. His mom sang the national anthem before the game to boot.

May 8, 2015 — Magic can happen before games, too. Working with Make-A-Wish, McCutchen played video games on the JumboTron with 10-year-old Sean Campbell, of Leonardtown, Md., who was born with a heart ailment.

July 11, 2015 — A back-and-forth, five-hour game ended in the 14th inning when McCutchen hit a two-run homer to beat the St. Louis Cardinals, 6-5. It was McCutchen's fifth career walk-off homer and extended his hitting streak to 18 games.

Sept. 26, 2017 — In the second inning, McCutchen crushes his first grand slam off Baltimore Orioles right-hander Kevin Gausman. McCutchen went 4 for 4 and collected eight RBI.

Rob Biertempfel is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at rbiertempfel@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BiertempfelTrib.

Related Content
Pirates fans perplexed by trade of Andrew McCutchen
First Gerrit Cole is dealt to the Astros. Then the Steelers lose to the Jaguars. Now Andrew McCutchen is traded to the Giants. For many ...
Pirates trade Andrew McCutchen to Giants 
Lying in bed Sunday night, Pirates president Frank Coonelly tossed and turned. "It was hard to sleep," Coonelly said, "knowing what was coming." By sundown Monday, ...
Andrew McCutchen thanks Pirates fans in classy departure
Not surprisingly, Andrew McCutchen kept it classy to the end. The Pirates superstar centerfielder thanked the team's fans and the city for helping "mold me ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.